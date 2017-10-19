ViaDerma's Manufacturer has completed the first run of its topical antibiotic being sold as VitaStem by its Sales, Marketing and Distribution Partner Biogenx, Inc.; Distribution will begin as the product is shipped to Distribution points in Florida and Abroad

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, recently announced today that the Company has begun distribution of its highly anticipated topical antibiotic ointment. Its marketing, sales and distribution partner, Biogenx, Inc. has been preselling the product, under the name of VitaStem™, which retails for $99 and can be purchased online at www.Biogenx.net. The Company's manufacturing partner has completed the first production run of 15,000 units of the product overcoming several manufacturing delays. The Company expects to ramp up production on a monthly basis and the first orders shipped out yesterday. Since the promising results of clinical studies of VitaStem in hospital groups in Japan and the Philippines, the Company will send a portion of the first run to Japan and the Philippines. The Distributors are also interested in ViaDerma's several follow-on products, using ViaDerma's proprietary solution, which the Company is expecting additional FDA registration numbers throughout the rest of 2017.

The Company's President, Dr. Christopher Otiko said, "Now that the product delays are over and we are in the distribution phase we expect the orders to come in from several key countries abroad. The quick response by customers in our marketing studies has shown positive results and this has led to an increased interest in our products due to the need in several markets around the world. This should open the door for future products in several key markets. Our contract manufacturer has the capabilities to manufacture most of our products and we look forward to building a lasting relationship to deliver high quality pharmaceuticals to our distributors."

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's products use an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, a patent application using the combination of CBD's and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2017. The use of CBD's is for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Crohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.