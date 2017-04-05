ViaDerma, Inc. Enters the Sexual Dysfunction Market & Files with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a New OTC Drug to Conquer Premature Ejaculation for Men

The Company's FDA Submission uses a Proprietary Topical Solution to Solve Premature Ejaculation for Men After Successful Testing.

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, recently announced today that the Company has filed with the (FDA) Food and Drug Administration for a new over the counter or OTC version of its "Premature Ejaculation Drug". The new "OTC Drug" should have FDA registration approval in approximately 8 weeks and the Company's name of the new drug will portray prolonged endurance. The Company's recent testing of the drug has proved to be successful in retarding the onset of ejaculation during sexual intercourse.

The market for male sexual dysfunction is dominated by Viagra and Cialis both are taken orally for Erectile Dysfunction (ED). The Company's alternative is a topical solution that does not have to be ingested and processed through the digestive system. The Company believes there is a vast market for this type of non-orally ingested new product and should generate significant Company revenues starting in 2017.

This is another product in the "Go to Market Strategies" pipeline. The Company already has located a suitable distributor and is attempting to assure a solid strategy behind the launch once the FDA submission is approved. The Company is continuing the completion of the labeling, quality control, marketing, and distribution now for several products. The Company continues its plan for an aggressive growth for 2017 and the years ahead.

Premature ejaculation (PE) is the most common male sexual disorder, and it may have a profound negative impact on a man and his partner's lives. Premature ejaculation sprays became available in the UK in last year in November, but men wishing to use it would have to visit their Doctor, who would then order the spray from a pharmaceutical company.

In the US, topical sprays that treat PE are available OTC. In reported testing these types of products work on 9 out of 10 men and can have them last twice as long during sexual intercourse. Research reports have found the premature ejaculation treatment segment of the sexual dysfunction market has been estimated to be $1.3 Billion dollars for 2017. Also, reported, the market for these types of products could become larger than the tablet or oral (ED) market. The sales of the topical market are reportedly up from about $684 million dollars in 2010, based on the U.S. and European approval of several new products. The market is expected to increase in value by around 10.3% in 2017.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's lead product, Viabecline, uses an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, a patent application using the combination of CBD's and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2014. The use of CBD's is for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Cohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors.