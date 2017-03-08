ViaDerma, Inc. Hires Product Rollout Expert to Manage Quality Control Labeling, Marketing and Distribution of its Go to Market Product Line Launch

The Company Plans to Expand the Personnel Infrastructure to Handle the Critical Go to Market Demands of Launching New Products here in the USA and Abroad for its FDA registered Viabecline topical antibiotic product that uses the Proprietary Patent Pending Delivery System

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, recently announced today that the Company has hired Mr. Ivan Klarich, who is an expert in managing the launching of "Go to Market" strategies for new product compliance. The Company wants to avoid the pitfalls often found in the launching a new product or product line. The Company wants to assure a solid strategy behind the launch for the labeling, marketing and distribution. The "Quality Control" plan will assure the product meets strict guidelines, starting with the manufacturer all the way through to the point of purchase. The Company plans to continue to hire several experts in the specialty pharmaceutical field as the Company rolls out an aggressive growth plan for 2017 and the years ahead.

Mr. Klarich brings over 20 years of experience in the area of go-to-market strategy and product rollout. He has experience in working with FDA compliant manufacturers and the registration process required to sell OTC products internationally.

The Company's President, Dr. Christopher Otiko has been Selected to write an article in a leading Diabetic publication, the "Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology." Dr. Otiko has also been invited to present his abstract work at DFCON or the Diabetic Foot Global Conference in Houston, TX, March 23rd through the 25th. DFCon, website www.dfcon.com/, is the premier international, interdisciplinary diabetic foot conference in North America. Viabecline is more than 96% effective in healing diabetic foot ulcers within 4 weeks. This effect is more pronounced in more severe wounds, and the effect is the same whether the wound is infected or not," said CEO Dr. Christopher Otiko. "Our goal is to have Viabecline added to all diabetic foot ulcer treatment protocols."

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's lead product, Viabecline, uses an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

