ViaDerma, Inc. Looks to File Additional Patents & License New Products for its (MMJ) Medical Marijuana Patent Pending Delivery Technology with Licensed Dispensaries

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, recently announced today the "New Intellectual Property" & "New Products Initiative" will focus on creating new products and filing new patents to treat pain and certain diseases associated with inflammation. The company expects treatment success of ViaDerma's "Proprietary Delivery System" for several diseases by finding the "Optimal Transdermal Delivery" of CBD's & THC to the localized treatment area and into the blood stream. With regards to the patent pending use of its innovative transdermal system for the delivery of (CBD's) Calanoids and (THC) tetrahydrocannabinol for the treatment of several diseases. The transdermal system can deliver through topical skin absorption to localized areas and directly into the blood stream. The provisional patent application using the combination of CBD's with the delivery system was originally filed in 2014, and a new provisional patent will be filed this week. The patent pending transdermal system can deliver medications and nutrients into the body through the skin.

The use of CBD's is known for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Cohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. "For example, a person with a migraine headache can place the CBD and THC combined with the delivery compound and apply to the neck with immediate absorption into the bloodstream through the carotid artery," said Dr. Christopher Otiko, CEO. "We are also in the clinical testing stages of an anti-aging topical solution, topical pain medication, a topical for male-pattern baldness, and a topical designed to boost male libido."

ViaDerma sees the use of CBD's along with our Proprietary transdermal delivery system for the treatment and continuing studies looks very promising and demonstrates efficacy in terms of treating several unrelated diseases. "We are enthusiastic about the results we have achieved to date in terms of the anecdotal feedback we have received from the medical community," said Dr. Christopher Otiko, ViaDerma's founder and CEO.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's lead product, TetraStem™, uses an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.