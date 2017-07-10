ViaDerma, Inc. will Seek BFAD (Bureau of Food and Drugs) Approval for its topical antibiotic in the Philippines as Preliminary Studies for the FDA Registered Product Show Promising Results

ViaDerma and its Partners in the Philippines Look to Expand Initial Test Studies to Major Hospitals in a Move to get its FDA Registered Topical Antibiotic Approved by BFAD for various conditions as it Eyes Huge Market for its Products

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, recently announced today that the Company seeks to expand its initial testing to major Hospitals in the Philippines in a move to gain approval by the BFAD, the Philippines equivalent to the Unites States Food and Drug Administration. The initial testing has already shown promising results and the next move is to expand the "Clinical Trials" of its topical antibiotic to well respected hospital groups in the Philippines. The product's positive and quick results have created excitement by doctors and distributors throughout the country. The Distributors are also interested in ViaDerma's several follow-on products, using ViaDerma's proprietary solution, which the Company is expecting additional FDA registration numbers throughout the rest of 2017.

The Company's President, Dr. Christopher Otiko said, "The quick response by patients in our initial testing has shown positive results and this has led to an increased interest in our products due to the need in this part of the world. The next logical move is to seek BFAD approval and open the door for future products in this huge market. The closer we are to distribution it seems we are pleasantly surprised by Distributors' inquiries for our product. Our contract manufacturer has the capabilities to manufacture most of our products and we look forward to building a lasting relationship to deliver high quality pharmaceuticals to our distributors."

Shareholder Update & Current Share Structure:

ViaDerma, Inc., has total Authorized 400,000,000 shares, the issued and outstanding is 380,214,603 shares of Common Stock. The Company also has Authorized 50,000,000 shares of Convertible Preferred Stock and has issued 31,000,000. The Convertible Preferred converts at 10 to 1 common stock.

To date the Insiders in the Company have not sold any stock. The insiders may sell shares under SEC 1933 Act Rule 144.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's products use an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, a patent application using the combination of CBDs and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2017. The use of CBDs is for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Crohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

