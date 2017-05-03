ViaDerma, Inc. will Vigorously Defend the Company's Patents, Product Line and its Shareholders from the Current Complaint Against the Company

The Company plans on vigorously defending a lawsuit filed by Steven Keough in South Dakota that it believes was filed to stall the product launch of the Company's FDA Registered Viabecline. The Company is also evaluating its own claims against Keough and intends on filing its own claims against Keough.

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, recently announced today that the Company's legal counsel, Austin Legal Group, will be addressing the complaint filed by Steven J. Keogh in South Dakota Federal Court. The complaint alleges issues dating back to 2011 which the Company believes have been addressed, and the Company is evaluating potential counter claims against the plaintiff. The Company has filed provisional patents on several products, and their pending status has already gone through a screening process by the USPTO.

The Company's President, Dr. Christopher Otiko, stated, "The Company's legal counsel will vigorously defend this civil legal action to protect our shareholders and the Company's patent pending product line. The Company is moving ahead with its aggressive growth plans and plans to complete its initial production of Viabecline topical antibiotic by the end of Q2."

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's lead product, Viabecline, uses an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, a provisional patent application using the combination of CBDs and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2017. The use of CBDs is for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Cohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.