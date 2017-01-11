ViaDerma, Inc's CEO Files New Patent Application, Signs Two Licensing Deals, Locates Product Manufacturers in the US & Abroad, and Plans to add over 500 Affiliates Selling Viabecline Through Established Online Distribution Networks in 2017

The First Two Licensing Deals for ViaDerma's FDA Registered Viabecline is with two Pharmaceutical Companies Biogenx and Chemo-Pharma, Ltd. through their Online Distribution Networks in the US and Abroad

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, announced today that on December 14th, 2016, CEO Dr. Christopher Otiko filed a patent application with the USPTO for its proprietary innovative transdermal delivery system. ViaDerma has also signed licensing and distribution agreements with two Pharmaceuticals companies for its FDA registered drug, Viabecline. The OTC topical antibiotic is capable of significant healing results in just 10 days of treatment by combing a common FDA approved antibiotic, Tetracycline, with ViaDerma's proprietary transdermal delivery system. ViaDerma is seeing amazing penetration and absorption at the localized wound area. "We are also in the clinical testing stages of an anti-aging topical solution, topical pain medication, a topical for male-pattern baldness, and a topical designed to boost male libido," said CEO Dr. Christopher Otiko.

"ViaDerma is ready to move forward in 2017. We are taking an aggressive growth path this year with product licensing deals that we expect to increase our revenue growth. We have many opportunities with the use of our proprietary transdermal delivery system for specialized treatments and continuing studies. We are enthusiastic about the results we have achieved to date in terms of the anecdotal feedback we have received from the medical community," said Dr. Christopher Otiko, ViaDerma's founder and CEO.

Viabecline, is a topical liquid tetracycline-based antibiotic that uses a patent-pending innovative transdermal delivery system that can convert oral medication active ingredients into topical drugs. The drug is FDA-registered as a first aid antibiotic to help prevent skin infection in minor cuts, scrapes, and burns, but importantly, has also shown to be effective in fighting more harmful forms of staphylococcus aureus infections, which are commonly known as 'staph infections.' Without the introduction of novel antibiotic treatments, infections can spread and sometimes become life threatening.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's lead product, Viabecline, uses an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, Patent application using the combination of CBD's and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2014. The use of CBD's is known for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Cohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Forward Looking Statements

