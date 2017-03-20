ViaDerma Receives Provisional Patent Numbers for Its FDA Registered Viabecline and Cannabis Technologies, and Seeks to Distribute its Products with a Management, Marketing and Distribution Company in Canada to Approved International Cannabis Countries

The Company will Target Countries where Medical and Recreational Cannabis Sales are Legal and Accepted and Scientific Research is Allowed

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, recently announced today that the President, Dr. Christopher Otiko has received the Provisional Patent number for two patents pending. The Cannabis Provisional Patent #62466209, a patent for delivering medical marijuana /cannabis to the body by applying the medication onto the skin in an ointment base topical solution. The second provisional patent #62433964 for enhanced antibiotic and drug delivery for "Aqueous Topical Applications" for human and veterinarian uses. The Company plans to continue to expand its (IP) "Intellectual Property Portfolio" in 2017.

The Company has signed a LOI or letter of intent to work with a Canadian-based investment group with expertise in logistics that includes distribution for the new and anticipated products. The investment group will target sales for the new patent pending products to countries that have accepted "Medical Marijuana" and "Recreational Use" of cannabis products and technologies for delivery of CBD and THC. This group will also target countries that allow the "Clinical Studies" for medical testing such as the United Kingdom and other Asian countries.

Company CEO Dr. Christopher Otiko is attending the Diabetic Foot Global Conference (DFCon 20017), at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas and on Friday 24th of March will present a poster abstract based on seven years of research treating patients with Viabecline. "In recent studies, Viabecline has been more than 96% effective in healing diabetic foot ulcers within 4 weeks. This effect is more pronounced in more severe wounds, and the effect is the same whether the wound is infected or not," said Dr. Otiko. "Our goal is to have Viabecline added to all diabetic foot ulcer treatment protocols."

"We are also continuing the clinical testing stages of an anti-aging topical solution, a topical pain medication, a topical for male-pattern baldness, and a topical designed to boost male libido. The market for our many products is very promising. We are enthusiastic about the results we have achieved to date in terms of the anecdotal feedback we have received from the medical community," said Dr. Otiko.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's lead product, Viabecline, uses an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, a patent application using the combination of CBD and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2017. The use of CBD is aimed at the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Cohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.