Viafoura Hosts Audience Engagement Webinar for Media Companies, Featuring Insights from Colombia's Leading and Oldest News Outlet, El Tiempo

Webinar highlights best practices for driving engagement and embracing real-time metrics

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Viafoura, a leader in engagement, commenting and moderation tools, will host a webinar featuring insights from Colombia's El Tiempo, a media brand that recently found success in building an engaging online user experience. The webinar, titled "Lessons Learned: How El Tiempo Stands the Test of Time," is hosted by El Tiempo Digital Product Owner Luis Barrios in conjunction with Viafoura's Lauren Lilly. The webinar will take place Sept. 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

A 100-year-old media brand, El Tiempo sought to embrace real-time digital engagement strategies as a means to maintain its reputation as the leading news source in Colombia, especially as the media landscape evolves. El Tiempo needed to find effective ways to grow its audience, develop a lasting relationship with that audience and encourage engagement with the brand and among its users. The media company also needed to encourage social sharing to capture the attention of new audience members.

Focusing on the successful strategies, tactics and tools employed by El Tiempo, in partnership with Viafoura, this webinar will share how the organizations achieved El Tiempo's goals and improved engagement metrics, such as a 55 percent increase in pageviews, a 64 percent increase in attention minutes and a seven minute average attention time per user. Topics addressed in this webinar include:

Driving engagement by switching to an audience-driven experience that increases pageviews and attention minutes

Encouraging users to engage with content and with each other, which resulted in increased registration and positive connections for El Tiempo's brand

Making strategic adjustments to content based on real-time tools that provide actionable insight and metrics

"We're proud to offer this webinar as a resource for media companies looking to grow engagement on their sites, as well as to embrace the digital experience to drive continued success," said Jesse Moeinfar, founder and CEO at Viafoura.

Interested participants can register for the webinar using this link. A recording of the webinar will also be emailed to all registered participants, so those unable to attend can watch at a later time.

To learn more about Viafoura's real-time engagement solutions, visit the company's blog at www.viafoura.com/blog