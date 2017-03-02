VibrAlign Launches the "American Reliability Tour 2017" Featuring Machinery Maintenance Seminars in 28 Cities

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - The American Reliability Tour 2017 follows VibrAlign's successful series of Realigning America Tours mounted over the past four years. The original Realigning America Tours featured free seminars about shaft alignment, belt alignment and couplings. The upcoming Tour will provide valuable training and address attendee's issues about condition monitoring and machinery maintenance.

VibrAlign has expanded the topics covered by the Tour with the goal of providing machinery maintenance workers with skills and knowledge that can be directly applied in their jobs. According to David Zdrojewski, VibrAlign CEO, "There's a skills gap that has to be addressed to put American industry back on top. Spreading condition monitoring and machine maintenance knowledge across the land is how we can make our own small contribution."

The "American Reliability Tour 2017" will begin on April 13th in Richmond, Virginia and end on October 26th in Midland, Texas. Tour events will take place in twenty-eight cities across the United States. The half-day Tour events are free and will feature educational seminars that directly address machinery maintenance and condition monitoring issues, as well as questions on these topics submitted by attendees.

The Tour events are not sales presentations. The seminars will be presented by three members of VibrAlign's professional training staff. All together they have more than 100 years of machinery maintenance experience.

Those attending will have a chance to submit their most pressing condition monitoring and machinery maintenance questions, which will be addressed at the seminars. Attendees can submit their question when they register for the event. To register go to https://vibralign.com/tour-2017.

About VibrAlign

VibrAlign is celebrating its 34th year, having started in 1983 as a vibration and alignment service organization and later became a distributor of shaft alignment, belt alignment and geometric measurement equipment. VibrAlign is America's exclusive distributor of Fixturlaser® alignment tools and ONEPROD vibration analysis tools. For thirty-four years VibrAlign has been growing across the country. Today the company operates out of local offices in every major region.