Vibrant Launches to Answer the Threat to Defund Planned Parenthood

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Vibrant (www.bevibrant.com) today fired back at the GOP pledge to defund Planned Parenthood, launching its one-of a-kind shopping and education experience dedicated to sexual health and wellbeing, selling only non-toxic adult products, with 100% of proceeds going to fund Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

Designed to feel like talking with a friend -- comfortable and welcoming with no pornographic images -- the site was created specifically to fund Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains while opening the conversation about sexual health and pleasure, a natural extension of the larger Planned Parenthood mission. With the recent pledge by House Speaker Paul Ryan to defund Planned Parenthood entirely, the need is more critical than ever.

As part of its inaugural celebration, the site is offering a special inauguration week sale with 25% off using coupon code BEVIBRANT. The special sale will run through Sunday, January 22, 2017.

"The threat to defund Planned Parenthood is troubling for those of us who have witnessed the critically important work the organization does every day," said Vibrant Founder Rebecca Engel. "Our executive team, made up of former Planned Parenthood staff, came together with the intent of finding a way to raise money for a cause we are all deeply passionate about. So while we're holding a sale specifically ahead of the inauguration, 100% of proceeds from all sales on BeVibrant.com will always go to help fund Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains."

Visitors to www.bevibrant.com will experience a refreshing alternative for exploring and buying adult products. Beyond its carefully researched selection of non-toxic products, the website offers ample education, a chat function for first-time shoppers who may not know where to start, and extensive content for those who are looking for information regarding sexual health and pleasure. In addition, the site itself has a feel that users will be more used to from mainstream retailers instead of the porn-like images adult sites have used in the past.

"Part of the reason we chose adult products as our business is that the industry is unregulated: meaning, some unscrupulous manufacturers sell their products as novelties, using materials that have been banned because of links to cancer or other side effects, or products that can't be cleaned thoroughly so could cause infections," Engel added. "You can't promote sexual health with those kinds of products. Our company changes that. We want to encourage people to think of pleasure as part of a healthy sexual experience, so we've built a site where anyone can feel comfortable asking questions while finding products that don't harm the body."

Vibrant is dedicated to being the most responsible retailer in the space, evaluating everything it sells to make sure it meets the company's high standards. "That means we only carry products that won't cause infection, burn, heighten a person's risk for cancer, or cause any other horrible side effects. It also means the site should feel like checking in with that friend who can easily talk about sex and answer questions without shame or judgment. That's why we're here," said Engel.

"With the news this week that Congressional leadership is determined to defund Planned Parenthood I worry about the almost 100,000 patients that we serve each year, and the millions nationally who depend on us for quality reproductive health care. Having a partner like Vibrant is critical to our future," said Vicki Cowart, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. "Additionally, we believe that all of us in the health and wellness space can spread the word that pleasure is a fundamental component of healthy sexuality. I'm thrilled to see Vibrant leading that charge, while at the same time becoming an innovative partner supporting Planned Parenthood's mission."

About Vibrant:

Vibrant is a social enterprise shopping site designed to help open the conversation about sexual health and pleasure in a welcoming, respectful and fun way, selling only products that don't contain toxins or harm the body, while giving 100% of all proceeds to fund Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. Vibrant was created by former Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains staff, officially launching in January of 2017. Vibrant's site is free of pornographic images and feels like talking with that good friend who offers education and answers openly, and without judgment, to explore pleasure as a basic component of healthy sexuality -- so that anyone can feel comfortable, regardless of age (although, 18+), income, religion, race, gender or sexual identity. Vibrant is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains:

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, which includes Planned Parenthood of Colorado, Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada, Planned Parenthood of New Mexico, and Planned Parenthood of Wyoming, has been helping women, men and teens make responsible choices for 100 years. Since 1916, PPRM has been committed to delivering the highest quality reproductive health care, teaching responsible and age-appropriate sexuality education and have been working diligently to protect a woman's right to choose. Each year more than 106,000 women, men and teens visit our 30 health centers throughout our four state region -- Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming.

