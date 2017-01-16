Vice President-Elect Mike Pence to Deliver Remarks to the Nation's Mayors

Tuesday, January 17th, Capital Hilton Hotel, Washington, D.C.: More Than 300 Mayors Slated to Attend the United States Conference of Mayors 85th Winter Meeting During Presidential Inaugural Week

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Under the leadership of U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will address the nation's mayors tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17th at 2:30pm ET during the Opening Plenary Luncheon of the Conference's 85th Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C.

A record number of more than 300 of the nation's mayors will convene at the Capital Hilton Hotel to engage with Administration officials, Congressional members and business leaders to ensure the economic health of America's cities on the eve of the Presidential Inaugural, Tuesday, January 17th to Thursday, January 19th.

Mayors will also discuss their priorities for the new Presidential Administration at an OPENING PRESS CONFERENCE at 11:30am in the Statler Room of the Hilton Hotel.

In December, USCM was the first organization to be invited to Trump Tower to meet with President-elect Trump, where the bipartisan delegation of mayors emphasized more than 85% of people in the United States live in our nation's cities and metro areas, thus mayors clearly understand how urban issues impact everyday Americans and are calling on the new Administration to engage mayors as it focuses on those issues.

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.