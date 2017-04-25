Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

ANDOVER, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Vicor Corporation ( NASDAQ : VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management's quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are presented below.

Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased to $54,462,000, compared to $46,027,000 for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from $48,085,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016. First quarter bookings increased to $57,891,000 from $49,000,000 for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from $55,082,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Gross margin increased to $23,652,000 for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $19,316,000 for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from $21,499,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 43.4% for the first quarter of 2017, compared to 42.0% for the first quarter of 2016, but decreased from 44.7% for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net loss for the first quarter was ($974,000), or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of ($5,351,000), or ($0.14) per share, for the corresponding period a year ago and a net loss of ($2,688,000), or ($0.07) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Cash used for operating activities totaled $1,347,000 for the first quarter of 2017, compared to cash used for operating activities of $834,000 for the corresponding period a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents sequentially decreased by $3,343,000 to approximately $52,827,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2017 from $56,170,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016.

Total backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2017 was $51,732,000, compared to $48,371,000 at the end of 2016.

Speaking to the first quarter's results, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Financial performance fell short of consolidated net profitability because of manufacturing inefficiencies related to ramping new products. Notably, shipments of 48V to Point-of-Load solutions for datacenter servers rose by a third sequentially concurrently with the start of a steeper ramp of AC to 48V and 48V to Power-on-Package ("PoP") solutions for an advanced supercomputing installation taking place in Q2. A sequential increase in consolidated bookings and a strengthening book-to-bill ratio bode well for projected sequential increases in quarterly revenues and profitability in 2017."

Dr. Vinciarelli continued, "Design-in activity of advanced products in datacenter, supercomputing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous driving, and aerospace applications led to design wins for powering next generation GPUs, CPUs, and ASICs, whose escalating current requirements necessitate higher density power system solutions, on the motherboard or, preferably, within the ASIC package (PoP). Customers recognize that Vicor's power system technology enables competitive advantages in a rapidly evolving compute landscape."

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED (Unaudited) MAR 31, MAR 31, 2017 2016 Net revenues $ 54,462 $ 46,027 Cost of revenues 30,810 26,711 Gross margin 23,652 19,316 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 14,023 14,016 Research and development 11,007 10,729 Total operating expenses 25,030 24,745 Loss from operations (1,378 ) (5,429 ) Other income (expense), net 325 75 Loss before income taxes (1,053 ) (5,354 ) Less: (Benefit) provision for income taxes (99 ) 22 Consolidated net loss (954 ) (5,376 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 20 (25 ) Net loss attributable to Vicor Corporation $ (974 ) $ (5,351 ) Net loss per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) Shares outstanding: Basic 39,070 38,794 Diluted 39,070 38,794