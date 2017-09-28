Victore Cantore Joins the TANTALEX Advisory Board

TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE:TTX)(CSE:TTX.CN)(CNSX:TTX)(FRANKFURT:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to welcome Mr. Victor Cantore to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Cantore has been involved in several different aspects of the resource sector, and more specifically, the lithium industry since 2007. He has staked and sold numerous lithium properties, some of which have been successfully explored and advanced to the feasibility stage. He regularly attends and presents at national and international lithium conferences and speaks to the investment community on the supply and demand dynamics of the lithium market. His lithium expertise is complimented by his deep understanding of the capital markets. Since 1999, Mr. Cantore has advised numerous public and private companies on organizing and structuring equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances. From 1993 to 1999, Mr. Cantore was an investment advisor at RBC Dominion Securities, one of the largest brokerage firms in Canada. During his career, Mr. Cantore has held directorships on the boards of various companies both private and public.

Dave GAGNON, Chief Executive Officer commented, "I have known and worked closely with Victor for years and his contribution to the Company thus far, in both the lithium sphere as well as that of the capital markets has been invaluable. Appointing him to the Advisory Board formalizes this role. I look forward to continuing our working relationship in the coming years as I believe we are on the cusp of transforming Tantalex from an exploration company to a development company."

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For further information, please contacts Investor relations: ir@tantalex.ca

Or visit us at: WWW.TANTALEX.CA