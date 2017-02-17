Victoria CPA honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Victoria's Bob Strachan, FCPA, FCMA, C.Dir was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC). The award recognizes Strachan's sustained distinction in his career, community service, and work within the accounting profession.

Bob Strachan, FCPA, FCMA, C.Dir is principal of Bob Strachan & Associates. Before founding his firm in 2013, he held a number of management positions as an accountant with the Capital Regional District (CRD) from 1986 to 2013. Previously, he held roles with the Vancouver Island Health Authority and the Province of BC.

While at the CRD, Strachan was a lead in the implementation of a new enterprise risk management program, enterprise information system, and corporate asset management program. Under his leadership, the CRD received numerous awards from the Government Finance Officers Association for excellence in financial reporting.

Strachan is highly regarded for his contributions to the accounting profession, and played a pivotal role in the unification of Canada's profession. He led the CMA Canada board through merger discussions and developed unification strategies. In 2012, he was co-chair of the National Steering Committee that helped to develop the CPA Collaboration Accord and oversaw the formation of CPA Canada. Strachan went on to serve as vice-chair and chair of the CPA Canada board. Strachan worked with CPA boards in every province to ensure that unification of the profession was fully integrated within the national and provincial partnership.

In addition, Strachan served on the CMABC board, including as chair (2001-2003), and on the CMA Canada board, including as chair (2009-2011). He is the former chair of CPA Canada's Nominating and Governance Committee, and chaired CPA Canada's President and CEO Search Committee. Today, Strachan is a member of CPA Canada's Corporate Oversight and Governance Board and the Chartered Professional Accountants' Education Foundation of BC.

Strachan has generously shared his expertise with other organizations, including by serving on the boards of the Financial Management Institute of Canada (Victoria chapter) and Camosun College Foundation (chair), as well as with Royal Roads University's Master of Arts in Leadership program and the Province of BC's Accounting Policy Advisory Committee.

He also makes time to volunteer. Strachan has served as a director of Leadership Victoria, and coached and served in executive positions with amateur sports organizations.

Strachan obtained his CMA and fellowship designations in 1995 and 2004, respectively.

Richard Rees, FCPA, FCA, president and CEO, CPABC

"Bob is truly deserving of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Throughout his career, he has dedicated his time towards the betterment of the accounting profession and his community. His contributions are invaluable and we are extremely proud of Bob's achievements."

