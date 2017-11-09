Victura Construction Group Makes Revenue Statement

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Victura Construction Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry, announces its 2016 annual financial results and for the first and second quarters ending June 31, 2017.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to report that we've been able to continue to achieve increasing revenues since last filing our financial reports ending December 31, 2015. During this period we have streamlined our operational focus to our core competency of residential and commercial insurance restoration and remodeling. In streamlining our operations we have seen a significant decrease in our expenses, and the increase in cash from cash from Q1 to Q2 2017 is up 9.51%. Due to the steady increasing opportunities within the insurance restoration and remodeling industry we continue along the same path of steady growth which will further enhance value for our shareholders," said CEO Patrick Johnson.

2016 Financial Results

Revenue was $8,840,461.08 a decrease of 9.39% compared to $9,756,823.39 in the prior year of 2015

Total cost and expenses were $6,935,403.82, a 34.26% decrease compared to $10,550,122.41 in the prior year of 2015.

Balance Sheet, Cash, Liabilities

As of December 31, 2016, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,761,360.60, an increase of 8.45% from $1,624,028.88 at December 31, 2015. Total Liabilities were $3,065,673.86 at December 31, 2016, and increase of $2,307,369.10 at December 31, 2015.

Q1 2017 Financial Results

At March 30, 2017, Revenue was $1,986,774.63 a decrease of 43.62% compared to $3,523,936.35 at March 30, 2016.

At March 30 2017, Total cost and expenses were $1,273,690.91, a 53.11% decrease compared to $2,716,353.64 as of March 30, 2016.

Balance Sheet, Cash, Liabilities

At March 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2,480,593.03 a decrease of 5.14% from $2,615,045.25 at March 30, 2016. Total liabilities were $2,355,788.21 as of March 30, 2017, an increase of 52.57% from $1,544,099.70 at March 30, 2016.

Q2 2017 Financial Results

At June 30, 2017, Revenue was $4,226,032.92, a decrease of 18.91% compared to $5,211,470.09 at June 30, 2016.

At June 30, 2017 Total cost and expenses were $3,792,501.90, a 29.46% decrease compared to $5,376,561.33 at June 30, 2016.

Balance Sheet, Cash, Liabilities

At June 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2,716,676.41 an increase of 12.17% from $2,422,017.27 at June 30, 2016. Total liabilities were 3,163,534.08 at June 30 2017, an increase of 14.53% from $2,262,197.43 as of June 30, 2016.

About Victura Construction Group Inc.

Victura Construction Group, Inc., ( OTC PINK : VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, restoration and re-build following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.

Victura operates with excellent business practices and management expertise, sound ethics, financial resources as applicable, and utilizes strategic industry relationships to help add to the success of any acquired company(s).

The company can be found at www.victuraconstruction.com

