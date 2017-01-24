Video Interviewing Reinvented: WePow Enhances Platform to Improve User Experience

Company Unveiled Significant Product Updates throughout 2016 to Help Companies Elevate the Way They Engage, Screen and Hire Top Talent

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - WePow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes, today announced details of its product momentum and platform enhancements made throughout 2016, to provide an enhanced experience for its clients' recruiting teams, hiring managers and job candidates alike.

"WePow is dedicated to making it easier for companies to make better hiring decisions -- providing robust video interviewing technology and a messaging framework for more effective communication, collaboration and evaluation," said Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of WePow. "To deliver on this goal, we challenge ourselves to always improve our offerings, incorporating customer feedback into enhancements and new features that can elevate their hiring practices. Throughout the past year, we have unveiled a number of significant updates to ensure the best product possible for our users."

From new features to make WePow's digital interviews more dynamic and engaging, to back-end enhancements that streamline the process, the company shows its commitment to continually improving its platform to meet the needs of a rapidly changing workforce. In 2016, WePow revealed the following product updates:

Live Video Interviewing Experience : WePow upgraded the user interface and infrastructure for its Live interviewing solution, switching from Flash to WebRTC to further enhance the interview experience. Live is all about connecting people, and the latest upgrade helps to ensure that candidates and employers have a human and pleasant experience. To aid the process, WePow enabled a stand-alone system test to make sure everything works perfectly prior to the interview. The new Live Lobby is a space where people can become familiar with the platform, testing their camera and microphone before joining their video interview.

: WePow upgraded the user interface and infrastructure for its Live interviewing solution, switching from Flash to WebRTC to further enhance the interview experience. Live is all about connecting people, and the latest upgrade helps to ensure that candidates and employers have a human and pleasant experience. To aid the process, WePow enabled a stand-alone system test to make sure everything works perfectly prior to the interview. The new Live Lobby is a space where people can become familiar with the platform, testing their camera and microphone before joining their video interview. Enhanced Mobile Capabilities : Through the new Live mobile app, users can host and record live interviews from their mobile devices. WePow also has enhanced its employer mobile app, simplifying the way users review candidates on the go, and allowing users to send interview invitations and reminder messages to candidates via text and SMS.

: Through the new Live mobile app, users can host and record live interviews from their mobile devices. WePow also has enhanced its employer mobile app, simplifying the way users review candidates on the go, and allowing users to send interview invitations and reminder messages to candidates via text and SMS. Single Sign-on : WePow has introduced single sign-on, which removes the need for users to remember multiple passwords and allows them to sign in automatically. Companies now can monitor user accounts and activities, while protecting organization and candidate data. The functionality supports all leading single sign-on providers using SAML 2.0.

: WePow has introduced single sign-on, which removes the need for users to remember multiple passwords and allows them to sign in automatically. Companies now can monitor user accounts and activities, while protecting organization and candidate data. The functionality supports all leading single sign-on providers using SAML 2.0. New Integrations : In 2016, WePow announced two integrations to provide users with greater efficiency. These include integrations with SmartRecruiters and iCIMS, connecting even more companies with easy access to WePow's video interviewing tools to simplify the workflow and make better informed hiring decisions.

: In 2016, WePow announced two integrations to provide users with greater efficiency. These include integrations with SmartRecruiters and iCIMS, connecting even more companies with easy access to WePow's video interviewing tools to simplify the workflow and make better informed hiring decisions. Workflow Enhancements: With dynamic deadlines, businesses set deadlines for candidates to complete the video interview based on when they were invited, rather than giving the same deadline for all candidates. This makes it fair for all candidates and easier for recruiters to manage, which is especially useful for jobs that accept applications on an ongoing basis. WePow also unveiled video resource enhancements, enabling users to upload or record directly into WePow a range of video resources, including welcome videos, 'thank you' videos, employee testimonials, office tours and more.





"Although we made many significant improvements to the WePow platform in 2016, we remain committed to further enhancing our video interviewing tools and making the process as seamless for candidates and recruiters as possible," Udom added. "We look forward to announcing even more new features, enhancements and partner integrations throughout 2017."

Additional information about WePow's 2016 product updates can be accessed at: http://www.wepow.com/category/product-updates/.

