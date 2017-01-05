VideoAmp & Immersv Bring Virtual Reality to Cross-Screen Ad Campaigns with Targeting and Automation

Partnership Provides 360 Video Inventory in Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets via the Immersv Virtual Reality Advertising Platform

SANTA MONICA, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - VideoAmp, The Total Video platform for the TV and Video ecosystem, and Immersv, a leading virtual reality (VR) discovery and advertising platform, today announced an agreement to connect Immersv's VR/360 advertising platform with VideoAmp's proprietary user graph, and its screen tensor video ad platform. Under the terms of the partnership, VideoAmp will be able to provide access to 360 video inventory in VR headsets, and run highly targeted and high-quality traffic on the Immersv mobile VR advertising platform.

A full demonstration of VideoAmp and Immersv's cross-screen VR advertising platform will be on display at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in the VideoAmp booth, number CS10 in C Space in ARIA at CES Tech South.

"The goal of this partnership is to bring VR executions into the fold with other Video campaigns, doing so in an automated method that would allow for sequencing creative. Advertisers could promote an upcoming product in a VR unit, then have a follow up on regular mobile with a call to action, all this in one buying platform," said Jay Prasad, Chief Business Officer, VideoAmp.

VideoAmp's user graph is a key differentiator from other video platforms as it makes it simple for media buyers to optimize TV and digital campaigns at scale by leveraging precise targeting in one platform. VideoAmp's platform connects households and devices to viewing behavior enabling advertisers to plan, buy, package, and measure the success of de-duplicated and precisely targeted campaigns that reach broadcast TV, VOD, OTT, desktop, and mobile audiences.

Immersv was built from the ground up to help consumers discover great VR apps and entertainment while enabling VR developers to drive both distribution and monetization for their content. Immersv provides stunning, immersive virtual reality and 360 advertising experiences for mobile VR platforms such as Samsung Gear VR Powered by Oculus, Google Cardboard, and other VR headsets. Immersv's network of virtual reality content developers include Cedar Point, Archiact Interactive, Element Games, Rabbit Mountain, Galaxy Pest Control, Arloopa, Meta3D, and more.

"Immersv is excited to kick off a partnership with VideoAmp, enabling cross-platform and programmatic buying is a huge priority in 2017. We're excited about the momentum in VR and 360, and partnering with platforms like Videoamp will help extend this reach," said Mihir Shah, CEO, Immersv.

"360 Video and VR content experiences provide clients new and more immersive ways to story tell and we've seen immense brand lifts and significant increase in audience engagement from this type of immersive branded content. While this is very promising, brands still need to reach those audiences at scale which is a challenge in this early stage of the VR evolution," said Andrew Klein, Social Experience and Custom Product Innovation for Mediavest|Spark. "We're excited to see AdTech vendors in the space innovating new ways to efficiently reach the right audiences with our clients' 360 and VR content. Additionally, turnkey 360/VR content distribution platforms that can also provide in-depth measurement and analytics will further foster more meaningful connections and help brands create better VR content experiences for consumers."

A September 2016 Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) report "Is Virtual the New Reality?: A Market Snapshot of VR Publishing and Monetization" concluded that VR will emerge as the next big thing in digital advertising, citing opportunities for immersive storytelling, shopping, and product demos and the power to stir emotions in a new way as some of VR's major strengths. The IAB VR report further projected that In the next two years, more companies will begin to leverage VR in 360-degree videos, digital billboards that feature 3D elements, and even TV commercials. As far as VR's market penetration, the IAB report cites statistics from Deloitte Global, predicting that "2016 will be the first billion dollar year for VR, with $700 million in hardware sales and the remainder coming from content."

ABOUT VIDEOAMP

VideoAmp is the world's first Total Video Platform to enable advertisers and media owners to transact seamlessly across devices. Our software and data solution enables advertisers to plan, buy, and measure the success of de-duplicated and precisely targeted campaigns that reach broadcast TV, VOD, OTT, desktop, and mobile audiences. Founded in 2014, VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and the Netherlands. VideoAmp is backed by European TV giant RTL Group and six other top venture capital firms. For more information, visit www.videoamp.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT IMMERSV

Immersv is a 360 and Virtual Reality marketing platform dedicated to driving these new digital markets to mass consumer adoption. Founded in 2015 by an experienced team of experts in app marketing and ad-tech, Immersv is built from the ground up to help consumers discover great VR apps and 360 entertainment while enabling developers to drive both distribution and monetization for their content. The company has offices in Los Angeles and Emeryville, California, and is backed by investors including Foundation Capital, Technicolor Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures, CAA Ventures, GREE, The VR Fund, Colopl, NCSoft, HTC, Gigi Levy, and more. For more information, visit www.immersv.co.

