Vidyard Announces Vidyard for Support to Improve the Customer Support Experience

Vidyard helps customer support teams resolve cases faster and improve customer experience with personalized and on-demand video for support

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Vidyard, the new generation video platform for business, today announced Vidyard for Support, an innovative solution to help customer support teams resolve tickets faster and deliver an enhanced customer experience using personalized and interactive video content. Vidyard for Support merges the power of Vidyard's video hosting, creation, personalization and engagement solutions with Salesforce Service Cloud.

Customer experience is a new battleground for companies looking to accelerate their growth and protect their customer base in highly competitive markets. It has become a priority for many businesses to deliver intelligent, personalized support experiences that build better customer relationships. With Vidyard for Support, companies can leverage personalized, on-demand and interactive video content to fuel customer communications and self-service support portals to resolve issues faster, increase customer satisfaction, and gather immediate insights on how well their content is helping to address customer challenges.

Fast Forward Your Customer Support Experience

Vidyard for Support enables a powerful range of videos to be used throughout the customer support lifecycle in ways that easily integrate with Salesforce Service Cloud, including:

Custom Screen Captures: Empower support reps to record and send custom screen capture videos to showcase exactly how to resolve an issue.

Video Knowledge Hub: Easily publish all support videos in a centralized video library hub to enhance customer self-service as well as accessibility and sharing by reps.

Personal Video Messages: Enable reps to record and share personal video messages with their webcam to clearly explain their idea and connect in a more personal way.

On-Demand Video Content: Create on-demand videos and publish to online knowledge articles with the ability to centrally manage, track and update content.

Interactive Video: Add interactive surveys, links and questionnaires to any video so that customers can self-close tickets and provide timely feedback.

Video Analytics: Track real-time video views, drop-off rates and more to understand which content is the highest in-demand and which videos are solving the most cases.

"Vidyard's integration with Salesforce Service Cloud allows the VictorOps Support team to easily produce highly personalized, technically focused, video support communications to our customer base. Leveraging Vidyard's support video functionality also allows us to complement our technical support documentation with easy to follow visual walk throughs and best practices," says Tom Hart, vice president of operations at VictorOps. "At VictorOps, we're sincerely focused on establishing and maintaining genuine one-to-one relationships with all of our customers. With Vidyard's integrated video support functionality within Salesforce, we have an easy-to-use and highly personalized means by which to communicate with our customers."

"Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Vidyard provides customers with an exciting new way to improve the customer experience with personalized and on-demand video for support."

Improving Self-Service and 1-to-1 Support with Video

Vidyard for Support can help businesses deliver more effective and more personalized 1-to-1 customer support experiences using the power of video messaging. Support reps can quickly record and share custom screen captures and personalized webcam videos from within Salesforce Service Cloud to clearly demonstrate how to resolve an issue while humanizing their outreach. Personal video messages help reduce case resolution times, improve customer satisfaction, and drive greater engagement amongst support team members.

Video has also become a critical part of self-service support, a rapidly growing component of today's customer experience programs. According to the TSIA's 2017 Technology Service Heatmap, self-service customer portals have the highest planned spending for the second year in a row. A total of 78% of TSIA members have budget for new or additional portal capabilities in the next two years, which underscores that companies are under pressure to boost self-service success and issue deflection rates. With Vidyard for Support, companies can easily create, publish, track, and update on-demand support videos within their online knowledge centers to make it easier for customers to self-identify solutions and resolve issues in a self-service manner. With Vidyard's video analytics, support leaders can identify which videos are attracting the most audience engagement and which ones are helping to resolve the most cases. This helps sales and marketing teams prioritize future video investments to optimize support efficiency.

"Today's customers expect information in a way that is timely, personalized and easily understood, and video is the perfect way to deliver those experiences," says Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard. "How-to videos are among the fastest growing categories on YouTube for good reason: they offer a rich form of content and higher informational throughput than alternative channels like written articles, emails, or chat. Companies that wish to thrive in this new world must embrace video content to meet the growing demands of customers and to deliver a more personalized and memorable support experience."

More Information:

Vidyard Blog Post: http://www.vidyard.com/blog/2-ways-supercharge-support-video/

A Beginner's Guide to Video for Customer Support: https://www.vidyard.com/a-beginners-guide-to-video-for-customer-support/

How Adding Support Videos Can Reduce Cases and Increase Customer Satisfaction: https://www.salesforce.com/form/event/webinars/form-rss.jsp?eventid=1500501&d=7010M000001yYVc

