Vidyard Appoints Jeff Loeb as Chief Marketing Officer

Vidyard expands executive team to accelerate customer success and revenue growth through high-velocity, customer-centric go-to-market strategies

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Vidyard, the leading video platform for business, welcomes Jeff Loeb as chief marketing officer (CMO). Jeff will lead the global marketing team as the company drives digital transformation through the modern use of online video. His leadership will be especially valuable as Vidyard continues to innovate and create new ways for organizations to harness the power of online video to engage audiences and accelerate business results.

Jeff has more than two decades of leadership experience building SaaS, Cloud and Enterprise B2B software companies including Dynatrace, RSA Security, Navisite, Oracle and Akorri. Jeff has an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelors of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"Online Video is quickly becoming a must-do business priority due to its power to effectively tell stories, accelerate business results and cut through the noise of traditional content marketing. Vidyard has created a new generation video platform for businesses that goes beyond traditional video hosting tools like YouTube and Vimeo. Vidyard enables companies to increase engagement, improve customer experiences, and integrate video with marketing automation platforms (MAP), customer relationship platforms (CRM) and customer support solutions," says Jeff Loeb, chief marketing officer at Vidyard. "I'm thrilled to join Vidyard to help organizations become world-class, video-enabled businesses."

Vidyard helps marketing, sales, support and management teams create, share, monetize and measure video. Marketing and sales teams accelerate sales cycles by creating personalized and interactive video that drives engagement, captures leads and guides the buyer's journey. Audience engagement data is passed to sales reps via MAPs including Salesforce, Marketo, Eloqua, HubSpot and more. This enables reps to focus on highly engaged and educated prospects and have more targeted and relevant conversations. Global leaders, including Microsoft, McKesson, Lenovo, Cision, Citibank, Dynatrace, MongoDB and Sharp, power their video engagement strategies with Vidyard.

"Jeff's expertise as a modern digital marketer and his success establishing companies as category leaders made him the perfect addition to the Vidyard team. His track record of building low friction, high velocity go-to-market strategies will help Vidyard continue to scale and grow rapidly," says Michael Litt, chief executive officer at Vidyard. "He's skilled in working closely with sales and product teams to bring products to market, while differentiating against the competition and accelerating market penetration. His deep experience with bringing enterprise SaaS solutions to market made him the ideal fit for our business."

Jeff Loeb's appointment as chief marketing officer comes hot on the heels of Vidyard's recent announcement of Shannon Stubo, the CMO of LinkedIn, joining the company's board of directors. Recently, Vidyard was named a category leader by The Forrester Wave™ Online Video Platforms For Sales And Marketing, Q4 2016, which analyzed the most significant software solutions in the space. The company also recently launched ViewedIt Enterprise, a business-class edition of ViewedIt, the free video-recording tool that makes it easy for organizations to embrace the power of video for personalized communications.

About Vidyard

Vidyard is the video platform for business that helps organizations drive more revenue through the use of online video. Going beyond video hosting and management, Vidyard helps businesses drive greater engagement in their video content, track the viewing activities of each individual viewer, and turn those views into action. Global leaders such as Microsoft, Honeywell, McKesson, Lenovo, LinkedIn, Cision, Citibank, MongoDB and Sharp rely on Vidyard to power their video content strategies and turn viewers into customers.

