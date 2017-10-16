Vidyard Extends Leadership in Powering the Video-Enabled Business

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Vidyard, the new generation video platform, continues its impressive growth after hitting multiple milestones, including the launch of Vidyard GoVideo and its growing partner ecosystem, significant growth in enterprise customers across North America and Europe, and an expansion of its team, office locations and industry recognitions.
Video has emerged as a strategic communications tool for modern business, yet most organizations lack the tools and processes required to bring the power of video to their various business units in a way that is simple, integrated and aligned with business goals. Vidyard helps move customers from basic video hosting to using video as an integrated part of marketing, sales, support, and internal communications programs with the ability to measure impact and optimize results. With Vidyard, customers can use video in new ways to generate more demand, accelerate sales, improve customer experience and enhance employee productivity -- all in a simple-to-use, powerful video platform experience.
"In today's video-first world, video platforms are changing the way that brands connect with their customers and the way that employees engage with each other. Enabling technologies helps businesses create, share, optimize and measure both external and internal video content," says Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard. "At Vidyard, we're helping businesses generate more value from their existing video content and develop new strategies for using video to create better outcomes within virtually every business unit."
Vidyard GoVideo and its Partner Ecosystem
In September, Vidyard announced the rebranding of its ViewedIt video messaging app to reflect its bold new vision to help every business professional, and every business app, go video. Now called Vidyard GoVideo, the tool is helping 130,000+ users across more than 100 countries record, share and track personal video messages from within Google Chrome and Gmail. With its new Vidyard GoVideo partner ecosystem, Vidyard is now powering video messaging experiences within a broad range of customer experience apps including Bolstra, Drift, Engagio, Gainsight, Influitive, Madison Logic, SalesLoft, Uberflip and WorkRamp. Additional integrations are planned and will be released in the coming months.
Customer Growth and Adoption
Use of video in the enterprise is on the rise, and Vidyard is helping to fuel this market trend. Vidyard has experienced growth in its enterprise customer base with utilization across marketing, sales, customer support and secure communications programs. Customers have also discovered the power of Vidyard GoVideo to help sales professionals, executives, and customer support teams easily record and share personalized videos as part of their regular communications. Vidyard has also seen rapid adoption of its Personalized Video solution to power innovative marketing campaigns for brands such as Boston University, Humongous Media, Lenovo, Media One Creative and Pennwell.
Vidyard has seen significant growth of enterprise customers turning to video to support their marketing, sales and communications strategies across Europe. Their growing customer base includes Graydon Holding NV, Mimecast, New Scientist, Punch!, RBI, Software AG, Talentsoft, Tungsten Network and Wandera, among others.
"To create that 'WOW!' factor with our clients, we wanted to add creative and engaging video content to our outbound communications. Vidyard was instrumental in helping us adopt the right technology, as well as the latest best practices, to help us leverage video in new ways that drive real, measurable results," says Kevin Theunissen, email and marketing automation specialist at Graydon Holding NV. "Now everyone is excited to leverage the platform in new and creative ways to boost audience engagement and generate more business."
Additional Highlights
Vidyard continues to see strong demand across a wide range of industries and company sizes. While many customers have joined from the technology sector, there has been strong growth in industries including financial services, insurance, education, transportation, government and manufacturing. Today, global leaders including Microsoft, McKesson, Lenovo, Citibank, Dynatrace, MongoDB and Sharp have selected Vidyard to power their video engagement strategies.
