Vidyard Extends Leadership in Powering the Video-Enabled Business

Boston University, Box, DTS, Graydon Holding NV, Mimecast, New Scientist, RBI, Silk Road, Software AG, Talentsoft, Tungsten Network, Wandera and others join Vidyard's growing roster of top global brands embracing video to transform marketing, sales and customer service

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Vidyard, the new generation video platform, continues its impressive growth after hitting multiple milestones, including the launch of Vidyard GoVideo and its growing partner ecosystem, significant growth in enterprise customers across North America and Europe, and an expansion of its team, office locations and industry recognitions.

Video has emerged as a strategic communications tool for modern business, yet most organizations lack the tools and processes required to bring the power of video to their various business units in a way that is simple, integrated and aligned with business goals. Vidyard helps move customers from basic video hosting to using video as an integrated part of marketing, sales, support, and internal communications programs with the ability to measure impact and optimize results. With Vidyard, customers can use video in new ways to generate more demand, accelerate sales, improve customer experience and enhance employee productivity -- all in a simple-to-use, powerful video platform experience.

"In today's video-first world, video platforms are changing the way that brands connect with their customers and the way that employees engage with each other. Enabling technologies helps businesses create, share, optimize and measure both external and internal video content," says Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard. "At Vidyard, we're helping businesses generate more value from their existing video content and develop new strategies for using video to create better outcomes within virtually every business unit."

Vidyard GoVideo and its Partner Ecosystem

In September, Vidyard announced the rebranding of its ViewedIt video messaging app to reflect its bold new vision to help every business professional, and every business app, go video. Now called Vidyard GoVideo, the tool is helping 130,000+ users across more than 100 countries record, share and track personal video messages from within Google Chrome and Gmail. With its new Vidyard GoVideo partner ecosystem, Vidyard is now powering video messaging experiences within a broad range of customer experience apps including Bolstra, Drift, Engagio, Gainsight, Influitive, Madison Logic, SalesLoft, Uberflip and WorkRamp. Additional integrations are planned and will be released in the coming months.

Customer Growth and Adoption

Use of video in the enterprise is on the rise, and Vidyard is helping to fuel this market trend. Vidyard has experienced growth in its enterprise customer base with utilization across marketing, sales, customer support and secure communications programs. Customers have also discovered the power of Vidyard GoVideo to help sales professionals, executives, and customer support teams easily record and share personalized videos as part of their regular communications. Vidyard has also seen rapid adoption of its Personalized Video solution to power innovative marketing campaigns for brands such as Boston University, Humongous Media, Lenovo, Media One Creative and Pennwell.

Vidyard has seen significant growth of enterprise customers turning to video to support their marketing, sales and communications strategies across Europe. Their growing customer base includes Graydon Holding NV, Mimecast, New Scientist, Punch!, RBI, Software AG, Talentsoft, Tungsten Network and Wandera, among others.

"To create that 'WOW!' factor with our clients, we wanted to add creative and engaging video content to our outbound communications. Vidyard was instrumental in helping us adopt the right technology, as well as the latest best practices, to help us leverage video in new ways that drive real, measurable results," says Kevin Theunissen, email and marketing automation specialist at Graydon Holding NV. "Now everyone is excited to leverage the platform in new and creative ways to boost audience engagement and generate more business."

Additional Highlights

Recently, Vidyard also saw dramatic customer adoption, global expansion and has been recognized for a variety of product innovations. Recent highlights include:

Placed as a leader in the Trust Radius 2017 Top Rated Enterprise Video Platforms

Recognized by Forrester Research as one of the Top Emerging Technologies for B2B Marketers

Launched Chalk Talks, a comprehensive video series that educates modern businesses on ways to easily implement effective sales and marketing video strategies.

The Vidyard Partner Program continues global growth with the addition of key agency partners in APAC and EMEA

Surpassed more than 2,100 registrants for its Fast Forward Video Marketing and Sales Virtual Event, which included headline speakers Vala Afshar, Jay Baer, Linda West and others. The next Fast Forward event is scheduled for Nov 29-30. Registrar now.

Surpassed 200 employees following the opening of new offices in Vancouver and Boston. The company continues to hire multiple positions across all locations.

Vidyard continues to see strong demand across a wide range of industries and company sizes. While many customers have joined from the technology sector, there has been strong growth in industries including financial services, insurance, education, transportation, government and manufacturing. Today, global leaders including Microsoft, McKesson, Lenovo, Citibank, Dynatrace, MongoDB and Sharp have selected Vidyard to power their video engagement strategies.



More Information

Vidyard Careers https://www.vidyard.com/careers

Vidyard Press Kit: https://www.vidyard.com/press

Vidyard GoVideo: www.vidyard.com/govideo

About Vidyard

Vidyard is the video platform for business that helps organizations drive more revenue through the use of online video. Going beyond video hosting and management, Vidyard helps businesses drive greater engagement in their video content, track the viewing activities of each individual viewer, and turn those views into action. Global leaders such as Honeywell, McKesson, Lenovo, LinkedIn, Citibank, MongoDB and Sharp rely on Vidyard to power their video content strategies and turn viewers into customers.

Embedded Video Available: https://demos.vidyard.com/watch/ficFYgTyd2R4Nxu8mtMm4k