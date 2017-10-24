Vidyard Helps Top B2B Sales Teams 3x Customer Engagement with Personalized Prospecting Videos

Sales teams at HubSpot, Terminus, League, PostBeyond and others rely on Vidyard to cut through the noise, book more meetings and accelerate deals with personalized video

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Vidyard, the new generation video platform for business, is helping leading B2B sales teams connect with more customers and generate more pipeline through the power of personal video messaging. Modern sales professionals are struggling to cut through the noise with traditional tactics like traditional emails and phone calls. By incorporating personalized videos into their outbound communications, top-performing B2B sales teams are increasing their connect rates by more than 300% and progressing sales deals faster than ever.

High-growth B2B technology organizations including HubSpot, Terminus, League and PostBeyond use Vidyard to connect with more buyers and close bigger deals, faster:

HubSpot, the inbound marketing and sales software leader, found that sales reps using personalized video generated 4x more sales opportunities.

Terminus, the B2B account-based marketing (ABM) leader, uses video as part of their sales prospecting efforts and saw a 40% higher open rate, 37% higher click rate and 216% higher response rate.

League, the industry leader in digital health, uses personalized video to cut through the noise of email and has achieved 3x higher response rates and boosted sales performance across the board.

PostBeyond, a leading employee advocacy platform, uses video in their sales process to build trust, establish authenticity, and strengthen relationships with their buyers which has led to accelerated sales cycles.

HubSpot

HubSpot is always on the lookout to help their sales reps book more meetings. Recently, they empowered a select group of sales reps with personal video messaging, powered by Vidyard, and saw an increase in sales opportunities of more than 4x.

Ali Powell, a principal account executive at HubSpot, found that personalized video gave her a better way to show prospects that she was not just writing random emails to anyone and everyone who popped up on her CRM view. Ali was able to Get to a Yes or a No Faster, and thinks that all sales reps need to use video prospecting.

"We get to have many different types of conversations now through video, text, in-person meetings and conference calls; so our collective ability to build trust is increasing. Video is the next frontier when it comes to connectivity and building trust. It's now part of the equation to building a strong sales and marketing engine," says Hunter Madeley, Chief Sales Officer at HubSpot. "At HubSpot, we need to put the best sales tools into the hands of our sales reps so that prospects and customers will want to engage with us. Video helps reps create that genuine, personal trust that's necessary for a financial transaction to play out."

Terminus

Terminus has been at the forefront of building a new category around ABM. They are in an emerging market and have many direct competitors, so they rely on their outbound sales prospecting team to find creative ways of standing out. To overcome this challenge, Terminus uses personalized video messages as part of their sales process. Video is one of the most creative ways they've been able to connect and share content with prospects. Using Vidyard integrated with SalesLoft, Terminus proves that it's possible to see a 40% higher open rate, a 37% higher click rate and a 216% higher response rate on sales prospecting emails which represents more than triple their standard reply rate!

"Vidyard has become an important part of our sales DNA at Terminus. Since the beginning, we've been focused on personalization and we've been obsessed with finding creative and authentic ways to reach contacts at our target sales accounts," says Tonni Bennett, Vice President of Sales at Terminus. "Using video as part of our sales process empowers our sales team to personalize their outreach in powerful ways because it puts a face right into email communications in what could otherwise feel like a cold outreach or sales process."

League

League provides new digital alternatives to traditional health insurance by connecting employers and employees to a comprehensive network of health services and benefits, and they use outbound video sales prospecting to stand out. League's sales leaders wanted to get noticed in their prospect's inboxes, so they incorporated Vidyard into their standard outreach process. With personalized video prospecting, Vidyard enables League's sales teams to cut through the noise and increase their response rates by 3x.

"In the past year, we've grown from a team of one to more than 30 dedicated sales professionals. I attribute a great deal of our success to our early adoption of Vidyard. Their video messaging app, Vidyard GoVideo, is our secret weapon when it comes to keeping up in the ever-competitive world of marketing and sales," says Kyle Norton, Vice President of Sales at League. "We've not only emerged as industry leaders in digital health, but we've increased our response rate by 3x by using Vidyard."

PostBeyond

PostBeyond helps organizations amplify their brand and increase revenue through social advocacy, empowering employees to share relevant company-approved content. As modern buyers have become more sophisticated and self-educated, PostBeyond's sales reps have to work harder and harder to maintain trust with their prospects. Their sales reps have turned to personalized video selling to get noticed and build trust with customers' prospects. Today, with spammy tactics and spray-and-pray messaging evaporating trust and killing a salesperson's credibility, video helps the PostBeyond team add personalized video to their sales process. As a result, PostBeyond has developed and maintained strong credibility with customers throughout the sales funnel.

"As a salesperson, no matter how long your sales cycle, one of the most important things that you need to build with your buyer is trust. If someone doesn't trust that you have their best intentions in mind, that you can help them solve their challenges, and that you are an expert in your field, they will not buy from you," says Evan Lewis, Director of Enterprise Sales at PostBeyond. "At PostBeyond, we've been strategically leveraging video as part of our sales process. It's been a game-changer in building trust, establishing authenticity, and strengthening relationships with our buyers to accelerate our sale cycles."

