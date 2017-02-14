Vigil Reports Record Earnings and Revenue in Third Quarter

VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Vigil Health Solutions Inc. ("Vigil") (TSX VENTURE: VGL) announces the results of operations for the quarter ending December 31, 2016.

Business Highlights

Earnings before incomes taxes up 76% to $279 thousand compared to $159 thousand in the three months ended December 31, 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA up 84% to $270 thousand compared to $146 thousand in the three months ended December 31, 2015.

Revenue up 21% to $1.70 million compared to $1.40 million in the three months ended December 31, 2015.

Sales bookings grew 4% to $1.54 million from $1.47 million in the three months ended December 31, 2015.

"We are pleased to see our numbers continue to strengthen with record earnings and revenue in the third quarter and year to date. The last few quarters have been particularly strong as, in addition to our recent sales, we recognized revenue on some unusually long running projects. The increase in revenue reflects the completion of a record 43 projects in the nine months ended December 31, 2016," stated Troy Griffiths, President and CEO of Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Financial Results

Revenue for the three-months ended December 31, 2016 was $1.70 million compared to $1.40 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2015, an increase of 21%. The increase reflects the 14 projects commissioned in the quarter compared to 9 projects in the period ending December 31, 2015. Project revenue made up 63% of total revenue; the remaining revenue came from follow on sales to existing customers. These sales include software and maintenance billings and replacement products including wireless devices and communication equipment.

Bookings for the quarter were $1.54 million up 4% compared to $1.47 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2015.

At December 31, 2016 Vigil had a backlog of approximately $2.77 million (including $1.45 million in deposits and progress billings, recorded as deferred revenue on the balance sheet), a 26% decrease compared to approximately $3.77 million (including $1.17 million in deposits and progress billings, recorded as deferred revenue on the balance sheet) at December 31, 2015. In fiscal 2016 the Company had a number of large CCRC projects in its backlog valued between $150 thousand and $350 thousand. The majority of these projects have now been recognized in revenue leading to the decrease in backlog. At December 31, 2016, Vigil's backlog included 38 projects at varying stages of installation and progress billing with an average project size of $73 thousand compared to 41 projects with an average value of $92 thousand at December 31, 2015. Projects can include individual buildings or floors of multiple phase campus construction.

The gross margin percentage for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was 52% compared to 51% for the three months ended December 31, 2015. The product mix and deal size resulted in margins that were slightly higher than management's usual expectations of between 45% and 50%.

Operating expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2016 were up 10% to $652 thousand from $591 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2015.

Earnings before income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2016 were $279 thousand compared to a $159 thousand for the previous year. The increase in earnings reflects the improved revenue.

Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2016 were $260 thousand or $0.015 per share. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, the Company recognized a deferred income tax asset of $128 thousand. The Company fully utilized this deferred tax asset during the nine month period ended December 31, 2016. Therefore; the income tax expense of $19 thousand was net of a recovery of approximately $53 thousand related to the utilization of previously unrecognized tax losses. The Company will evaluate the further recognition of deferred tax assets during the annual budgeting process in conjunction with the preparation of the annual financial statements.

Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2015 were $159 thousand, or $0.009 per share per share. In prior years, the Company utilized the benefit of unrecognized tax operating losses and therefore no income tax expense was recognized.

Detailed financial statements along with Management Discussion and Analysis have been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Financial information will be mailed to entitled security holders on February 24, 2016, or, upon notice to the Company, entitled security holders may request a copy of financials in advance.

Summary Financial Information

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue $ 1,700,837 1,402,820 4,934,921 3,615,438 Cost of sales 812,577 684,967 2,461,196 1,761,096 888,260 718,123 2,473,725 1,854,342 Expenses 652,067 591,320 1,833,190 1,757,901 Earnings before the following items 236,193 126,803 640,535 96,441 Other income (expense) 42,955 32,225 56,137 73,763 Earnings before income taxes 279,148 159,028 696,672 170,204 Income taxes (19,148 ) - (127,704 ) - Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the period $ 260,000 159,028 568,968 170,204

Non-IFRS Measure

For the three months ended December 31, 2016, we are disclosing Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, as a supplementary indicator of operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before, interest, income taxes, amortization, stock based compensation and currency gains or losses including derivative foreign exchange differences. We are presenting the non-IFRS financial measure in our filings because we use it internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and to evaluate our performance and because we believe that our current and potential investors and analysts use the measure to assess current and future operating results and to make investment decisions. It is a non-IFRS measure, may not be comparable to other companies and it is not intended as a substitute for IFRS measures.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Income for the period $ 260,000 159,028 568,968 170,204 Add / (deduct) Foreign exchange (44,114 ) (31,358 ) (57,341 ) (61,428 ) Derivative exchange 2,318 (742 ) 3,569 (12,112 ) Interest (1,160 ) (125 ) (2,531 ) (682 ) Tax 19,148 - 127,870 459 Share based payments 26,513 13,315 43,359 39,535 Amortization 7,103 6,211 20,361 16,526 (9,808 ) (12,699 ) 135,287 (17,702 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 269,809 146,329 704,255 152,502

