VigiLanz Becomes First Clinical Intelligence Platform to Integrate Sanford Guide Infectious Disease Content

MINNEAPOLIS, MN and SPERRYVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - VigiLanz, a digital healthcare intelligence firm, and Antimicrobial Therapy Inc., publisher and developer of The Sanford Guide, announced today an exclusive partnership that brings together the market-leading clinical intelligence platform and the industry's top digital infectious disease content. Doing so provides VigiLanz users with the critical next step in the clinical surveillance process -- access to peer-reviewed recommendations on the latest treatments for improved patient outcomes.

The agreement with Sanford Guide, the most trusted name in the treatment of infectious disease, is just the latest in a string of achievements for VigiLanz. Most recently, its antimicrobial stewardship platform achieved the top overall satisfaction rating in the "Antimicrobial Stewardship 2017" performance report from KLAS Research.

The VigiLanz clinical intelligence platform leverages real-time monitoring of thousands of patient care data elements to help improve medication safety, antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention, quality and care management, and patient safety. Its state-of-the-art rules engine analyzes that data and pushes alerts to clinicians at the point of care when interventions and other actions are necessary, driving significant improvements in safety, efficiency, performance, and reimbursement.

"Integrating Sanford Guide content into this process answers the question, 'What's next in the antimicrobial de-escalation process?' by giving clinicians and pharmacists convenient access to the latest clinician-designed treatment recommendations without having to exit the VigiLanz system," said VigiLanz Chairman and CEO Dr. David Goldsteen, MD, MBA. "We are proud to provide our clients with access to The Sanford Guide's exceptional content and clinical guidance, more so because we are the first and only clinical intelligence platform able to do so."

Trusted by clinicians in more than 100 countries, The Sanford Guide is optimized to minimize time-to-answer while providing comprehensive guidance at the point of care. Edited by distinguished infectious disease experts from leading academic and clinical centers, Sanford Guide content provides comprehensive coverage of treatment options for infectious diseases, syndromes, and pathogens. Under the partnership agreement, VigiLanz clients will have access to the full suite of Sanford Guide digital infectious disease content.

With continually updated information based on the latest available evidence, focused anti-infective drug information, interactive dosing tables, and extensive links to references and related resources, The Sanford Guide provides actionable guidance that is accessible, concise, and reliable.

"This partnership with VigiLanz is the most unique collaboration our company has undertaken since its founding nearly 50 years ago. As we moved forward with ever more sophisticated digital offerings, it was imperative that the company we aligned with share our values and commitment to improving the quality of treatment through focused clinical guidance at the point of care. VigiLanz was that company," said Sanford Guide CEO and Managing Editor Jeb Sanford. "Together we have created a product that fully integrates trusted clinical treatment recommendations with top-rated clinical surveillance tools. Our goal is to improve patient outcomes while minimizing technology burdens on providers."

For more information on the VigiLanz-Sanford Guide partnership, visit VigiLanz in booth #226 or Sanford Guide in booth #710 during IDWeek 2017, taking place October 4-8 in San Diego, CA.

About Sanford Guide

Since 1969, Sanford Guide has been a leader in point-of-care recommendations for the treatment of infectious diseases. Widely used by pharmacists, physicians, physician assistants, and nurses, Sanford Guide helps to improve patient care by providing carefully curated recommendations based on the latest evidence. With over 1 million users worldwide, Sanford Guide takes pride in responsiveness to customers, the development of innovative solutions, and providing content that is unparalleled in quality and clinical applicability.

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz Corporation (www.vigilanzcorp.com) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS health care intelligence and predictive analytics. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care along the entire health system continuum. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care. VigiLanz is shaping the emerging era of real-time health care by delivering enterprise intelligence technology and services that improve clinical outcomes, patient care and operational effectiveness.