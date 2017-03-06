VigiLanz Platform Earns Meaningful Use Stage 3 Certification for Antimicrobial Use and Resistance Reporting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - VigiLanz, a digital healthcare intelligence firm, announced today that its antimicrobial stewardship platform has earned Meaningful Use Stage 3 (MU3) certification validating its ability to collect and properly report data around antimicrobial use and resistance. The company is one of the first to achieve Stage 3 certification for use by facilities enrolled in the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) that are required to begin reporting Antimicrobial Use and Antimicrobial Resistance (AUR) data in 2018.

A new option for public health registry reporting under MU3, collection of AUR data is already underway in preparation for the 2018 reporting period. Participating facilities must submit monthly reports on anti-infective medications -- antibiotics, anti-bacterials, antifungals, antivirals, antiprotozoals, etc. -- that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will use to gain a better understanding of how their use impacts antimicrobial resistance in hospitals and healthcare facilities. The AUR objective calls for reporting a full calendar year's data on R1 Normative Antimicrobial Use Summary, Antimicrobial Resistance Event, and Antimicrobial Resistance Summary data to be reported using Clinical Documentation Architecture (CDA) formatting.

"Inappropriate antibiotic utilization and multidrug resistant organisms are among the deadliest threats confronting the healthcare system today. That is why it was so important to us to achieve MU certification for AUR data collection and reporting," said VigiLanz Chairman and CEO Dr. David Goldsteen, MD, MBA, noting that drug resistant organisms alone infect 2 million people and claim 23,000 lives in the U.S. every year, while adding $34 billion to annual healthcare costs. "It lets us play an active role in addressing this dangerous and costly phenomenon."

Submission of AUR data into the NHSN platform allows clinicians to benchmark their antibiotic usage and organism resistance data nationally to target areas of improvement.

VigiLanz spent six months working on updates to its platform in preparation for its certification application. As such, it can properly collect and report data in the CDA format retroactively to January 1, 2017. Any customer with Dynamic Antimicrobial Stewardship or Dynamic Pharmacy Surveillance modules that is currently sending electronic medication reconciliation data can take advantage of certification without the need for additional upgrades, and without incurring any additional costs. VigiLanz also has the means to assist clients not yet collecting this data to do so retroactively.

Part of VigiLanz' clinical intelligence platform, the antimicrobial stewardship solution leverages data collected from a hospital's electronic medical record, physician order entry, laboratory and pathology systems to monitor patients in real-time for drug interactions and ineffective or inappropriate antibiotics. When potential issues are identified, alerts are triggered to enable clinical pharmacists and other members of the care team to take appropriate action.

About VigiLanz

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz Corporation (www.vigilanzcorp.com) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS health care intelligence and predictive analytics. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care along the entire health system continuum. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care. VigiLanz is shaping the emerging era of real-time health care by delivering enterprise intelligence technology and services that improve clinical outcomes, patient care and operational effectiveness.

Certification Information:

"This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services."

Product(s) Certified:

Dynamic Antimicrobial Stewardship

Dynamic Pharmacy Surveillance

VigiLanz Corporation http://vigilanzcorp.com

5775 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 970 Minneapolis MN 55416

Contact: Stacy Pur, VP of Clinical Product Management

Phone: (855) 525-9078

Modules Tested: 170.315 (d)(1-3, 7); (f)(6); (g)(4,5)

Clinical Quality Measures tested: None

Additional software used: None

Holds Certificate No: 15.04.04.XXXX.Dyna.17.0.0.170217

Date Certified: 02/17/2017

Effective Date: 2015 Edition

Disclosure Statement:

This certified product-version requires a one-time implementation fee and an annual licensing fee. This certified product-version is certified to data export criteria 170.315(f)(6.) and can generate Antimicrobial Use and Resistance CDA reports in real-time however this monthly data is not available until the 4th of each month to allow time for facility information to finalize.