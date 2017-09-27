Viking Extinguishes Promissory Notes Prior to Maturity

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking") ( OTCQB : VKIN) announced in a Form 8-K filed September 26th with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company has paid in full the amount owing under various outstanding, secured, promissory notes referenced on its balance sheet. The notes were paid prior to their maturity date.

About Viking:

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri and Alberta. Viking targets under-valued assets with realistic appreciation potential.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.