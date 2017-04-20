Villa Le Calvane - A New Boutique Hotel & Winery in Tuscany Has Officially Opened its Doors

CHIANTI, TUSCANY--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) -

Perched on a hill top overlooking the picturesque landscape of the Chianti Region, Villa Le Calvane is a noble Tuscan estate dating back to the 15th century that has been reborn as a uniquely luxurious boutique Hotel catering to the most discerning of travellers. Following extensive renovation, Villa Le Calvane has reopened its doors under the patronage of passionate and charismatic partners known for their devotion to quality and exclusive estates throughout the world.

The Estate sits nestled amidst its vineyards and olive groves with breath taking views of the rolling Tuscan hills, rich in culture and tradition and home to some of the finest wine and olive oil in the world. Ideally located, Villa Le Calvane neighbours the Castle of Montegufoni in the quaint village of Montespertoli, offering the best of the region. With Florence only 20 km away and Siena and the villages of San Gimignano, Greve in Chianti, Monteriggioni and Volttera nearby, our guests can also plan day trips throughout their stay. These are must visit destinations for a journey of discovery or relaxation, easily accessible by car or private tour curated to your desire by our exceptional concierge service.

The Hotel features 12 of the most luxurious and spacious suites in Chianti ranging in size from 35m2 (390ft2) to 75m2 (800 ft2) as well as a 262m2 (2,820 ft2) private 3 bedroom villa complete with deluxe kitchen, lounge and extra large dining room ideal for families or groups of friends. Seamlessly flowing from the warm reception area is the onsite restaurant headed by our executive chef renowned for his traditional Italian cuisine. Seasonal menus are revised daily to incorporate the finest local ingredients and our chef's inspirations. Innovative in simplicity yet genuine by tradition, each dish exquisitely captures the essence of Tuscan cuisine, taking guests on an enticing culinary journey. Meals can be enjoyed in the Villa's grand dining area where the décor elegantly captures the Estate's noble heritage or on the large terrace to further indulge the senses with stunning views of the vibrant countryside.

Restored to its original beauty, the Villa captures the splendour of the Renaissance era in which it was built, and now finished with the finest amenities. Guests will be immersed in understated luxury and sublime charm created through a perfect balance between tradition and modernity. With original artwork and furniture adorned throughout the Villa, an outdoor infinity pool overlooking the Chianti region and the onsite restaurant offering a curated journey through Tuscan cuisine, Villa Le Calvane is truly an embodiment of the best that Italy has to offer. To further enhance the experience the property now also features a jacuzzi and children's pool, chic lobby bar, exercise facility, and deluxe in-room amenities. For larger groups and events, the panoramic function room and impeccably manicured gardens are ideal for weddings, dinners, wine tasting and other celebrations, with the option to reserve the entire Estate to host your exclusive event.

Our mission at Villa Le Calvane is to offer experiences of outstanding quality and bespoke services that will exceed the expectations of our distinguished guests. It would be a sincere pleasure to host you and your loved ones.

