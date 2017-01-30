Vincent D'Rozario joins CHC Helicopter as Regional Director, Asia Pacific

One of the largest global providers of helicopter services announces a new leader in Asia Pacific

PERTH, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - CHC Group ( OTC PINK : HELIQ) announced that Vincent D'Rozario has joined the company as Regional Director, Asia Pacific.

Vincent will report to the President and CEO of CHC Group, Karl Fessenden, and will join the Global CHC Senior Leadership Team.

CHC Helicopter Asia Pacific flies a fleet of more than 30 medium and heavy helicopters in Australia, Timor-Leste and Malaysia providing transfer services to oil and gas customers and search and rescue and emergency medical services to the community.

Vincent joins CHC from Jacobs Engineering where he most recently served as Vice President -Asia since 2013, procuring and leading projects across the region in support of Shell, BP, Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Vincent has an Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Victoria and started his career as an Electrical Engineer working on a variety of oil and gas projects. He moved to Aker Kvaerner where he worked on multiple Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects. From there, Vincent joined Global Process Systems as Asia Pacific Regional Director and General Manager in both Singapore and Indonesia.

"Vincent brings an energetic, collaborative leadership style, outstanding customer service, and a strong understanding of project management. Vincent also brings a wealth of experience and knowledge initiating and managing partnerships across South East Asia," said Karl Fessenden, President and CEO of CHC Group.

ABOUT CHC

CHC Helicopter, celebrating 70 years of safety, innovation and service, is a global leader in enabling customers to go further, do more and come home safely, including oil and gas companies, government search-and-rescue agencies and organizations requiring helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/30/11G128842/Images/VDRozario_chc1-9f263b22cfb5a027beee607d1d39fdfb.jpg