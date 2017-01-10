Vinergy Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $2,083,400

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) -

Vinergy Resources Ltd. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE:VIN)(CSE:VIN.CN) is pleased to announce that it has closed itsn previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,083,400 through the sale of 10,417,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.40 cents until January 9, 2018, subject to an early acceleration provision which provides for the mandatory exercise or expiry of the Warrants in the event the Company's shares close at $0.55 or higher for at least 10 consecutive trading days after the hold period on the shares has expired. In such event, the Warrants will accelerate and expire 30 days after the Company has given notice of the accelerated conversion to the Warrant holders.

In connection with the private placement, the Company paid eligible finders aggregate cash finder's fees of $65,840 and issued an aggregate of 329,200 finders warrants which are exercisable at $0.40 cents per common share until January 9, 2018.

All of the securities issued in the private placement are subject to a hold period of 4 months and a day pursuant to applicable securities laws which expires on May 10, 2017. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital purposes.

Vinergy Resources Ltd.

Randy Clifford

