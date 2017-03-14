Vinergy Resources/MJ BioPharma Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Namaste Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Vinergy Resources Ltd. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE:VIN)(CSE:VIN.CN)(OTCQB:VNNYF) in conjunction with its proposed acquisition of MJ Biopharma (announced December 14, 2016) is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste") to commercialize proprietary Cannabidiol (CBD) extract formulations through Namaste's retail websites in the United States.

In the first phase of the collaboration, through channels in California, Colorado and potentially other States, the Company will distribute proprietary formulations to Namaste's over 300,0000 unique visitors per month.

"We are excited and committed to working collaboratively with Namaste to bring to market our unique formulations. Namaste is an ideal partner based on their industry leading online presence and established customer base," said Mr. Kent Deuters, CEO of MJ Biopharma.

"We are very pleased to work with Vinergy to further expand our product line. This relationship represents continued monetization of Namaste's database and we view broadening our strategic alliances to the benefit of our customers and shareholders," said Mr. Sean Dollinger, CEO of Namaste.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 ecommerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

Vinergy Resources Ltd.

Glen Macdonald, Director

