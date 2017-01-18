Vinergy Resources/MJ Biopharma Appoint Scientific Advisory Board Chair to Pursue Clinical Testing of Cannabinoids for Therapeutics

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - Vinergy Resources Ltd. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE:VIN)(CSE:VIN.CN) in conjunction with its proposed acquisition of MJ Biopharma (announced December 14, 2016) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. William Panenka, MD as Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Bringing on the right human capital through strategic hires is an important part of the Company's strategy to develop, test and identify specific cannabinoid isolates for targeted therapeutic purposes.

Dr. Panenka received his M.D. and M.Sc. from the University of Calgary in Canada. His M.Sc. was basic science-focused utilizing Western Blotting, PCR, in-situ hybridization and other wet lab techniques to study the immune system. He completed residencies in both psychiatry and neurology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. Dr. Panenka is one of only two specialists in Western Canada with a unique dual certification from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in both the specialties of neurology and psychiatry.

In 2011 Dr. Panenka began a research fellowship focusing on the mental and physical health, as well as the brain imaging correlates of drug use, addictions, and traumatic brain injuries. In 2012, he became a research fellow at Harvard University and was competitively recruited to the University of British Columbia in 2013 as an assistant professor in psychiatry. His main focus is addiction and traumatic brain injury, with multiple basic science and clinical collaborations nationally and internationally.

For the past five years Dr. Panenka has been involved in a large project funded by a CIHR team grant to longitudinally follow over 400 vulnerably housed individuals, with a high burden of addictions and mental health issues, in Vancouver's poorest neighborhood. They perform extensive cognitive phenotyping, neuropsychiatric assessments and multimodal MRI on participant, and follow them for 10 years. This study involves collaboration between multiple medical specialties, local health clinics, and community organizations. He is a Co-Investigator on an extension study that was just funded by CIHR and slated to run for the next five years.

He is also the BC Primary Site Investigator on a national multi-site study funded by Brain Canada titled "A National biobank and database for patients with traumatic brain injury". The goal is to enroll TBI patients of all severities and longitudinally follow them for six months with cognitive assessments and MRI, and pool this data into a national database. He is part of a multidisciplinary team within the division of neuropsychiatry at UBC that includes of neurologists, psychiatrists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and others that contribute. Within this role he is developing a research-enabled Neuropsychiatry concussion clinic at the University of British Columbia. I am the medical lead of this clinic and the physician consultant to the Fraser Health Concussion Clinic, the largest Concussion Clinic in the province.

Dr. Panenka brings invaluable experience, expertise and insight and we look forward to developing numerous projects that he can participate in. Dr. Panenka will be granted 150,000 options exercisable at $0.55, subject to approval by the CSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Vinergy Resources Ltd.

Randy Clifford

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.