Vinergy Resources/MJ BioPharma Appoints Mr. Facundo Bacardi to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Vinergy Resources Ltd. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE:VIN)(CSE:VIN.CN)(OTCQB:VNNYF) in conjunction with its proposed acquisition of MJ Biopharma (announced December 14, 2016) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Facundo Bacardi to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Bacardi is a member of the family that owns and controls Bacardi Ltd., a worldwide liquor manufacturer and distributor. From 1979 to 1991, he was the head of Bacardi's manufacturing and distribution division for Nassau, Brazil, Trinidad and Central America. Since 1990, Mr. Bacardi has served as a Director of Suramericana de Inversiones, S.A., an investment company located in Panama. He is a founding shareholder of JSM Capital Holding Corp., a shareholder and Director of Global Arena Holdings, Inc. Mr. Bacardi is also on the Honorary Consul for the Bahamas in Panama.

"We are excited to have someone of Mr. Bacardi's calibre and pedigree join our team. We look forward to working closely with him on our strategy to roll out products and technologies internationally," said Mr. Kent Deuters, CEO of MJ Biopharma.

Mr. Bacardi, said: "I am happy to be joining the team at Vinergy and helping them move the business forward in the cannabis industry. Given my life-long experience in the spirits industry I see several areas in which I can add immediate value for the Company."

Mr. Bacardi has been granted 100,000 options priced at $0.60, subject to CSE approval.

