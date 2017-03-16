Vinergy Resources/MJ BioPharma Develops a Disruptive Solvent Based Extraction System

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Vinergy Resources Ltd. ("Vinergy" or the "Company")(CSE:VIN)(OTCQB:VNNYF) in conjunction with its proposed acquisition of MJ Biopharma (announced December 14, 2016) is pleased to announce it has developed a disruptive solvent based extraction system.

The project currently underway for an existing customer, utilizes an ethanol / CO2 co-solvent blend and specialized equipment to achieve medicinal products with significantly increased purity. The current iteration of the machine has the physical footprint of a standard shipping skid and incorporates safety and process control systems in one easy to use platform.

Mr. Kent Deuters, CEO on MJ BioPharma said, "This system can produce greater yields and higher quality end product results with less solvent and less time. The process is safe and can be tailored to fit local safety, electrical and workplace laws. The system has been tested to work with other solvent blends and may potentially be capable of producing other useful end products such as terpenes - an area which can add immediate value for the Company."

The Company will provide more information on the system in the coming weeks. Industry participants are invited to contact the company for further technical data.

Vinergy Resources Ltd.

Glen Macdonald, Director

