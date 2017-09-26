Vino Optics Announces Hospital Subscription Plan for Medical Protective Eyewear that Enhance Vein Detection

Hospitals can now enroll in a $19.95 monthly subscription plan for medical protective eyewear that assist medical personnel and paramedics with IV insertion and health sign detection

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Medical personnel who want to better see blood under a patient's skin can now enroll in Vino Optics' subscription plan for hospitals. The plan gives hospital nurses, doctors, paramedics and other medical personnel the opportunity to improve patient interaction by easily detecting health signs such as rashes, pallor, cyanosis and erythema while also amplifying veins for IV insertion when wearing the eyewear which is made with blood visual-enhancement technology. The medical protective eyewear available for this hospital plan are the Oxy-Amp Vein Glasses, the Oxy-Iso Blood Draw Vein Glasses, and the Hemo-Iso Bruise-Finding Glasses.

"These glasses have been a boom when searching for veins and when the vein light is nowhere to be found (a frequent issue) or it picks up on their body hair too much," said a medical and surgery floor nurse who works with chronic illness patients. "I have noticed no eye strain using these regularly and they work well for both IV catheter insertion as well as venipuncture for lab draws. I can't recommend them enough!"

The Oxy-Amp Vein Glasses serve as sun, UV and impact protective eyewear and allow for vein-enhancement in daylight and nightlight conditions for EMT and paramedic use when time and accuracy is of utmost importance. The Oxy-Iso Blood Draw Vein Glasses were designed to amplify perception of the oxygenation signal coming from the blood under the skin. This technology evolved from the 2006 discovery by Vino Optics' scientist Mark Changizi who found that the actual reason humans have color vision is to see oxygenation signals from skin, so as to sense blushes, blanches, etc.

For $19.95 a month, hospitals will receive a pair of the medical protective eyewear and damaged pairs will be replaced up to three times a year. Medical professionals can cancel the plan any time by returning the current pair.

All Vino Optics eyewear exceed ANSI Z87.1 impact standards, are UV protective, are made in the U.S.A., are lightweight and fully adjustable, are patented by two U.S. scientists, and are made with anti-static, anti-fog, and anti-scratch coatings. The Oxy-Iso Blood Draw Vein Glasses technology is so strong it even allows those who are red-green colorblind and unable to see veins and health signs to see them all.

For medical professionals looking to join the hospital plan, they can visit https://www.vino.vi/collections/all.

ABOUT VINO OPTICS

VINO Optics was created by 2AI Labs scientists Tim Barber and Mark Changizi, the latter who found in 2006 the reason why we evolved color vision, which is to see blood under the skin in order to sense emotions and health. This discovery helped people understand that color vision allows us to "read" fellow humans better by seeing into their underlying physiological state and led to the design of medical protective eyewear that enhance and correct colorblindness using patented technology.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=h625i_bq7ts