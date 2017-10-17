Violet Defense Technology Launches S.A.G.E. UV, a Powerful, Broad Spectrum, Pulsed Xenon Product Line, Designed to Disinfect an Entire Room

The anti-microbial line uses ultraviolet light to effectively kill bacteria, mold, fungi, and viruses on surfaces and in the air

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Violet Defense Technology, an Orlando-based startup that incorporates the proven germ-killing power of UV light into its patented technology, today announces the launch of its first product from the Surface & Air Germ Elimination (S.A.G.E.) product line. S.A.G.E. UV is a new anti-microbial line of germ-killing products that combines a broad spectrum of UV and violet blue light with motion sensor technology and artificial intelligence to automatically kill germs whenever a room is unoccupied.

The patented S.A.G.E. UV System effectively kills up to 99.9 percent of the most common germs, including MRSA, E. coli, Salmonella and Norovirus, from as far as three meters away. By combining UV-C, UV-B, UV-A and violet blue light, S.A.G.E. UV optimizes the amount of the germ-killing energy delivered through the air and onto any contact surface. This causes inactivation of microbes and inhibits reproduction, effectively preventing the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses.

S.A.G.E. UV is designed to bring clinical-level cleaning to spaces that have not previously had cost-effective options for deploying UV in their environments, including hotels, assisted living facilities, restaurants, cruise ships, schools, etc. The products are designed to run various cleaning modes from full artificial intelligence, where the system can automatically adapt its cleaning cycle to properly disinfect a room anytime it's unoccupied, to pre-programmed cleaning times depending on the operational needs of each facility. The S.A.G.E. UV anti-microbial line is available in three different cost-effective units, making it easy to integrate into almost any environment.

Anti-Microbial Whole Room Unit: With installation options for nearly any ceiling (commercial or residential), units effectively disinfect an entire room using the intelligent, autonomous control system or pre-programmed cleaning cycle.

Anti-Microbial Mobile Unit: Combines two whole room units with a mobile stand that allows users to easily transport the germ-killing power to any space or room. The whole room units can be deployed on opposite sides of the stand to provide nearly 360 degrees of coverage while disinfecting, or on the same side to provide high and low exposure cover of 180 degrees -- particularly valuable when trying to disinfect underneath counters and elevated surfaces.

Anti-Microbial Bathroom Fan Cover: Replaces an existing bathroom fan cover to bring a clinical-level of clean to the bathroom spaces. The unit automatically transitions from controlling the bath fan, while the bathroom is occupied, to sanitizing bathroom surfaces once the bathroom is unoccupied.

"Most are unaware that over 9 million people, based on 2015 WHO data, across the world die from illnesses caused by germs each year, comparable to heart disease and greater than cancer," said Mark Nathan, CEO of Violet Defense Technology. "As a frequent business traveler that was constantly sick from germs I encountered on airplanes, in bathrooms and everywhere in-between, I made it a personal mission to find a better way to protect people from harmful germs. Our patented, germ-killing technology is truly a breakthrough discovery that can easily be incorporated into everyday spaces to create safer, healthier environments."

Founded in 2012, Violet Defense Technology is on a journey to redefine the meaning of clean and find new ways to protect people from harmful germs that have grown resistant to traditional forms of cleaning and disinfecting. Its patented approach uses the proven power of germ-killing light, including UV and violet blue light, to fight the war against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. Its patented technology miniaturizes the deployment of germ-killing light to integrate into almost any product or environment.