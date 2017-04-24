Violin Memory, Inc. Acquired by Soros Following Successful Reorganization

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Violin Memory, Inc. ("Company" or "Violin") today announced the successful completion of the restructuring and sale process it initiated in December, and its acquisition by Quantum Partners LP ("Soros"), a private investment fund managed by Soros Fund Management LLC ("SFM"). Violin retains its industry leading proprietary technology, strong customer base and innovative team of professionals.

Ebrahim Abbasi, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of Violin, stated,

"Soros' acquisition of Violin recognizes the value of Violin's world-class customers which include Fortune 500 companies, as well as the tradition of innovation and dedication demonstrated by its team. As the pioneer in the All Flash Array market, Violin is the market leader in high performance, low latency data services for private, public and hybrid cloud environments. I am honored to lead the new Company into the future and focus on product innovation and customer excellence."

Eric Carey, the Chief Information Officer of Valley Health System, a major US healthcare provider also stated,

"Throughout the reorganization process, Violin continued its enterprise-level customer support enabling us with a seamless operation of Violin's Flash Storage Platform deployed in our mission critical Meditech Application. This commitment to customer success is what we have come to experience with Violin."

"We are excited to welcome Violin to our portfolio of businesses and continue our long relationship with the Company. We are committed to support Violin in its tradition of customer excellence and product innovation," said Nicholas Esayan, Principal with SFM Private Equity.

Violin will continue to offer customers a suite of professional and support services that help customers transition to all flash in their data centers. Violin is committed to enabling customers to meet their business and technical objectives with Violin's high performance and low latency all flash arrays. Customers can rely upon Violin's technical experts and best practices to optimize deployments, migrate data, and access support resources 24x7x365 that provide customers peace of mind in running mission critical operations on Violin.

About Violin:

Violin, the disruptive innovator in All Flash Arrays, is revolutionizing how businesses operate by enabling storage technology to Be Instrumental to their company by changing the SLAs and capabilities of private, hybrid and public cloud environments. The Flash Storage Platform™, powered by Concerto OS™, a fully integrated storage operating system, is the industry leader in the combination of every significant category measured in all flash arrays: low latency, affordability, density, scalability and performance. With tightly integrated data services, the Violin Flash Storage Platform provides a unique combination of data protection, business continuity, and data reduction services onto a flexible, uniquely scalable solution called Scale Smart™, delivering significant CAPEX and OPEX savings. Founded in 2005, Violin is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit www.vmem.com.