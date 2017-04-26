Violin Re-Asserts Performance and Latency Leadership

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Violin Memory, Inc. ("Violin"), a pioneer in the all flash array market, demonstrates industry leadership in performance, latency, and data services with the newest members of the Flash Storage Platform. This comes on the heels of Violin's successful reorganization and acquisition by Quantum Partners LP, a private investment fund managed by Soros Fund Management, LLC ("SFM"). Violin now looks forward to the future and the implementation of its plan to advance technical innovation and provide optimal products and support to Violin's customers.

Violin commissioned Demartek to evaluate its Flash Storage Platform 7650 to measure performance and latency. The Demartek report found:

The Violin Flash Storage Platform 7650 maintained sub-millisecond latency (measured from the host application server) as it approached two million IOPS in our 4K block 100% read tests.

The Violin Flash Storage Platform 7650 maintained sub-millisecond latency (measured from the host application server) as it approached one million IOPS in our 8K block 100% read tests.

The Violin Flash Storage Platform 7650 maintained low latency for the mixed block size tests even as we pushed the queue depth to as high as 700.

You can read the full report at Demartek Evaluation of Violin Flash Storage Platform 7650

"The acquisition by Soros enables Violin to once again be a force for disruption in the storage market. Violin is engaged with valued customers and industry visionaries to advance our leadership in high performance, ultra-low latency, high availability and cloud integration," said Ebrahim Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer and President of Violin.

Violin strengthened the Flash Storage Platform with new additions:

The FSP 7650

Violin's FSP 7650 delivers extreme performance with consistent ultra-low latency at sustained ultra-high IOPS for demanding Tier 0 environments. Ideal for mission critical database applications, big data environments, data warehouses, data analytics and in-memory computing, the FSP 7650 is resetting the bar with consistent ultra-low latency of 200 microseconds at 1 million sustained IOPS -- a five fold improvement in latency versus the previous industry standard of 1 million IOPS at 1 millisecond latency. For applications where 1 millisecond meets latency requirements, the FSP 7650 can deliver revolutionary performance of 2 million IOPS.

The FSP 7450

The all flash 7450 storage platform includes a full suite of tightly integrated data services, across all arrays, in a single native operating system, giving Violin industry leadership in the combination of ultra-low latency, affordability, density, scalability, and performance.

With FSP 7450, customers can leverage the industry's only all flash storage platform that includes a full suite of tightly integrated data services, across all arrays, in a single native operating system, giving Violin industry leadership in the combination of ultra-low latency, affordability, density, scalability, and performance.

Data Mobility with Concerto in the Cloud

Enhancing the data mobility of FSP in mind, Concerto in the Cloud, delivers a virtualized instance of the Violin Concerto OS that could be deployed in private, hybrid, or public cloud environments. This could allow more data mobility options to support cloud-based applications such as backup, archive, or testing/development. It might also integrate with legacy storage in the cloud or enable a lower tier of storage than FSP solutions alone. Violin Symphony will enable Single Pane of Glass (SPOG) management, across FSP and private, hybrid or public cloud solutions.

About Violin

Violin, the disruptive innovator in All Flash Arrays, is revolutionizing how businesses operate by enabling storage technology to Be Instrumental to their company by changing the SLAs and capabilities of private, hybrid and public cloud environments. The Flash Storage Platform™, powered by Concerto OS™, a fully integrated storage operating system, is the industry leader in the combination of every significant category measured in all flash arrays: low latency, affordability, density, scalability and performance. With tightly integrated data services, the Violin Flash Storage Platform provides a unique combination of data protection, business continuity, and data reduction services onto a flexible, uniquely scalable solution called Scale Smart™, delivering significant CAPEX and OPEX savings.

Founded in 2005, Violin is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Violin was acquired in 2017 by Quantum Partners LP, a private investment fund managed by Soros Fund Management LLC. For more information, visit www.vmem.com.