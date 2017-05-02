VIP Petcare and Pet Club Announce Partnership

Companies Committed to Providing Preventative Vet Services in Colorado and Arizona

WINDSOR, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - VIP Petcare, the leader in innovative pet wellness care, today announced the expanded availability of its preventative vet clinics in Arizona and Colorado. The company's preventative veterinary services are offered through a partnership with Pet Club, who will host the clinics at 48 locations in Arizona and the Denver area. Working together, the companies are enabling VIP Petcare's mission to extend the availability of high value pet preventative and wellness veterinary services to all pet owners.

Through a network of community clinics in 31 states, VIP Petcare provides a variety of preventative pet care services, all supervised by a licensed veterinarian. These services include vaccinations, diagnostic testing, microchipping with a free nationwide registration included, and prescription parasite prevention and medications. The clinics are scheduled for specific times at host locations on both weekends and weeknights, and do not require an appointment.

"We chose to work with VIP Petcare due to their high level of commitment to pet wellness and wide variety of veterinary services offered. Being pet owners ourselves, we know first-hand the need for trustworthy & quality care and VIP Petcare exemplifies those traits. We believe our customers & their pets will greatly benefit from our partnership and we look forward to working together to provide quality pet care services," says Gina Ortiz, Pet Club Director of Sales & Marketing.

"We are very excited to partner with Pet Club, expanding the availability of our services in Arizona and Colorado," says Will Santana, VIP Petcare Founder and CEO. "Our companies are both committed to providing the best possible care and service to clients and their pets -- the partnership fit is a natural."

For more information about VIP Petcare or to find a preventative veterinary clinic near you, please visit vippetcare.com.

About VIP Petcare

VIP Petcare is dedicated to improving the lives of pets and the people who love them. We do this by extending the availability of high value pet preventative and wellness veterinary services to all pet owners. Through our nationwide network of community clinics, VIP Petcare provides a wide variety of preventative pet care services, all administered by a licensed veterinarian onsite at all of our clinics. These services and products include diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping and a wellness check commensurate with the services administered. Our wellness services provide information about and/or protection against diseases and parasites such as parvo, rabies, Lyme, heartworm, intestinal parasites and feline leukemia. Our microchipping includes free nationwide registration, helping pet owners find their pet family members and bring them safely home.

About Pet Club

Since in 1982, Pet Club has been supplying Arizona & Colorado residents with a variety of premium pet products at discounted prices. With over 50 locations, Pet Club has grown to become the 15th largest pet and equine retailer in the United States.

Family owned & operated, Pet Club offers a wide variety of pet food, treats & accessories. Numerous locations also offer equine & poultry feed, grooming services, dog training, and even feed delivery. Pet Club also gives back to the community by holding Customer Appreciation sales events and local adoption events to help find rescue pets forever homes. For more information about Pet Club or to find your nearest location, please visit ThePetClub.net.