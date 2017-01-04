VIP Petcare Announces Expansion of Veterinary Clinics into Alabama

Company Committed to Making Preventive Healthcare Accessible to Pets

WINDSOR, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Community Veterinary Clinics, Alabama, LLC, working with VIP Petcare, the leader in innovative pet wellness care, today announced the expanded availability of its preventive veterinary clinics throughout the state of Alabama. The clinics are conveniently located at pet stores, feed stores and other host locations in communities throughout the region. Since its start in California over twenty years ago, VIP Petcare has expanded to more than 2500 locations nationwide, serving hundreds of thousands of pets. VIP Petcare's mission is to extend the accessibility of high value pet preventive and wellness veterinary services to all pet owners. Community Veterinary Clinics, Alabama, LLC will now bring these same high value preventative and wellness services to pet owners in Alabama.

Community Veterinary Clinics, Alabama, LLC will work with VIP Petcare to bring these Community Clinics to Tractor Supply Company stores located in Moody, Gardendale, Bessemer, and Chelsea, as well as at Pet Supermarkets operating in Gardendale and Vestavia Hills. The clinics begin in January, 2017.

"We are extremely grateful to the Alabama Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners for working with us over the last year to make these clinics possible," says Thomas Kerr, Director of Business Development. "They have been very supportive in their work with us, helping us to determine the best possible format and means to serve as many of Alabama's pet parents as possible. Now wellness veterinary services will be available to more of the state's population than ever before."

Services will be conducted from a fully-outfitted mobile veterinary vehicle and will include a variety of services that include vaccinations, diagnostic testing, microchipping with a free nationwide registration included, and prescription parasite prevention and medications. The clinics are scheduled for specific times at host locations on both weekends and weeknights, and do not require an appointment. All vaccinations and tests are provided by brand name partners and are of the highest quality, despite their reasonable price. An Alabama-licensed veterinarian will be present and available at every clinic, overseeing all care and administering the services. While Community Veterinary Clinics, Alabama LLC and VIP Petcare focus only on preventive veterinary medicine, they work to establish relationships with full service veterinarians in the community, referring sick pets to ensure they get complete care.

For more information about VIP Petcare or to find times and locations details for a preventive veterinary clinic near you, please visit vippetcare.com.

About VIP Petcare

VIP Petcare is dedicated to improving the lives of pets and the people who love them. This goal is accomplished by extending the availability of high value pet preventative and wellness veterinary services to all pet owners. Through our nationwide network of community clinics, VIP Petcare provides a wide variety of preventive pet care services, all administered by a state licensed veterinarian onsite at all of our clinics. These services and products include diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping and a wellness check commensurate with the services administered. Our wellness services provide information about and/or protection against diseases and parasites such as rabies, parvovirus, feline leukemia virus, Lyme Disease, heartworm disease, and intestinal parasites. Our microchipping includes free nationwide registration, helping pet owners find lost pet family members and bring them safely home.