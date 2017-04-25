Company Wins Bronze as Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services Category

WINDSOR, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - VIP Petcare has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service category in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. VIP Petcare, the leading provider of preventive veterinary services in the United States, was particularly recognized for its use of technology to provide timely information, answers and service to its clients across the nation.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards℠ and International Business Awards℠. The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges. More than 75 members of several specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging earlier this month.

In evaluating VIP Petcare's Client HelpDesk, judges were impressed with the use of extensive customer data, technology and friendly, well-trained staff to provide optimal service to pet owners using the company's clinic services.

"The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted -- sales, business development and customer service -- to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations."

"We are honored to be recognized for our HelpDesk and its technology," says Michael Rist, President, VIP Petcare. "At VIP Petcare we are very serious about our commitment to providing every client with the optimal experience every time. This award is a testament to that commitment and we are proud and honored to receive it."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About VIP Petcare

VIP Petcare is dedicated to improving the lives of pets and the people who love them. We do this by extending the availability of high value pet preventative and wellness veterinary services to all pet owners. Through our nationwide network of community clinics, VIP Petcare provides a wide variety of preventative pet care services, all administered by a licensed veterinarian onsite at all of our clinics. These services and products include diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping and a wellness check commensurate with the services administered. Our wellness services provide information about and/or protection against diseases and parasites such as parvo, rabies, Lyme, heartworm, intestinal parasites and feline leukemia. Our microchipping includes free nationwide registration, helping pet owners find their pet family members and bring them safely home. More information can be found at www.vippetcare.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.