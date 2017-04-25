VIQ Solutions Announces Release of VIQ CyberCrypt Next Generation Ultra Secure Digital Evidence Management Suite and New Implementation with International Agency

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:VQS), a global expert providing cybersecurity protected technology and services, today announced the launch of their next generation ultra secure platform, VIQ CyberCrypt. VIQ CyberCrypt was designed and built as a significant extension in secure cloud computing and advanced cybersecurity and content protection for the world's most security conscious organizations.

VIQ CyberCrypt builds on existing VIQ patent pending intellectual property. New cybersecurity features include advanced encryption at rest, digital hashes, two way public key infrastructures and more. These enhanced security techniques provide the best available algorithms to protect and control digital content while providing proof of veracity of massive volumes of digital evidentiary content, measureable in petabytes, all synchronized across VIQ's multi-tiered infrastructure.

Public safety, medical, insurance and judicial institutions are rapidly abandoning legacy technology that permits sensitive digital content to be manipulated and exported to third party storage devices such as DVD or USB or moved outside a secure network.

VIQ CyberCrypt is currently in the midst of an enterprise level implementation with an international government agency. VIQ CyberCrypt has successfully passed the highest levels of security testing and scrutiny by one of the world's most security conscious organizations.

The implementation is anticipated to represent revenues in excess of USD $1.0M, including recurring revenue. Due to the confidential nature of the agency's operations, the customer has requested that no further details of the implementation be released.

VIQ CyberCrypt secures the entire capture and management process from fixed and digital recording to cloud based central storage via VIQ workflow. The platform provides the gold standard of security, authentication and authorization while simultaneously addressing the need to have low priority content securely stored on public cloud infrastructure for accessibility.

VIQ has similar anticipated implementations underway with multiple large international agencies, all requiring best in class cybersecurity for high value digital evidence and sensitive content. It is anticipated that these implementations will have significant material impacts on revenue in the future.

"VIQ's reputation is established as the security leader for digital capture and workflow management software. VIQ CyberCrypt advances cybersecurity and privacy to a high new digital protection standard and revolutionizes AV capture and management," said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO of VIQ Solutions. "VIQ CyberCrypt addresses specific demand from large scale security driven customers for a proven top tier solution that protects critical content while leveraging cloud based assets in the context of massive amount of data from digital recording to workflow, collaboration and analytics. We believe that, having successfully passed rigorous security vetting, future procurement cycles will shorten."

VIQ CyberCrypt constitutes a significant milestone in VIQ's SaaS and cloud based infrastructure over the last 12 months, with more innovations to be released in 2017 and 2018.

"VIQ CyberCrypt provides flexibility that balances cybersecurity requirements with a customer's infrastructure commitments," said Malcolm Macallum, Chief Operating and Technology Officer at VIQ Solutions. "The solution delivers a product hardened against loss, corruption, unauthorized publication or viewing but ensures access to authorized associates via secure cloud connection."

VIQ CyberCrypt is anticipated to be used for the secure capture of high value content including interviews for public safety, works and compensation, military, intelligence, law enforcement, insurance and in medical education and training in partnership with specialized industry integrators and cloud partners.

"Delivering the highest level of protection for critical high value digital content while controlling access at every level is increasingly critical for VIQ customers," added Mr. Macallum. "VIQ CyberCrypt is the ideal solution when content must be protected from malicious activity while remaining accessible to those authorized to use it."

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management for the world's most security conscious organizations. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cyber security and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription service providers. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers. Managing digital media evidence is what we do, and we do it better than anyone else. For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit www.viqsolutions.com.

