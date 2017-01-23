VIQ Solutions Announces Release of VIQ EnConnect Secure AV Capture and Collaboration Smartphone App on Apple iTunes and Google Play

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:VQS), a global expert providing a cybersecurity protected technology and service platform for digital evidence capture and content management, is pleased to announce the official launch of their secure audio-video capture and collaboration smartphone app, VIQ EnConnect, on Apple iTunes and Google Play.

"VIQ Solutions has once again led the industry with the release of the first ever app to provide anytime, anywhere AV capture with integrated management and top of the line security," said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO of VIQ Solutions. "VIQ EnConnect is the fusion of VIQ's industry leading mobility, collaboration and security technologies into a simple, easy to use app and introduces VIQ to millions of Apple and Android smartphone users around the world."

VIQ EnConnect was designed for professional mobile use, with applications including the secure capture of interviews or testimony for courts, law enforcement or immigration agencies; AV evidence capture for insurance providers; or in education and training to document proof of competency and facilitate assessment.

The captured video and associated data, including synchronized notes or customized questionnaires, can be seamlessly and securely moved to the sophisticated VIQ back end management platform via encrypted network connection.

Existing customers can easily add VIQ EnConnect capture points to their existing VIQ infrastructure. Captured files can also be routed to the secure VIQ AccessPOINT web portal for secure publication and collaboration with other authorized users.

The entire process is encrypted using sophisticated algorithms that meet the highest cybersecurity and privacy standards, including HIPAA and PIPEDA.

"Cybersecurity has always been paramount for VIQ and we designed the VIQ EnConnect smartphone app to meet the same stringent requirements that have made VIQ the industry leader in secure digital capture and content management solutions," said Malcolm Macallum, Chief Operating and Technology Officer at VIQ Solutions. "VIQ EnConnect provides the ultimate in mobility and collaboration while ensuring that our customer's data remains private and secure from end to end."

As part of VIQ's patent pending AV training and assessment workflow currently in use at the McMaster School of Medicine, students are being introduced to a customized version of VIQ EnConnect that allows them to capture and review surgical training procedures and complete a customized questionnaire related to specific areas of competency. The questionnaire is automatically changed depending on the procedures being assessed, and is securely moved to the collaboration portal along with audio/video performance evidence to complete their training portfolio.

"The VIQ EnConnect app plays a crucial role in our patent pending workflow, providing the flexibility of anytime, anywhere AV capture and review with seamless integration to VIQ's powerful back end management for authorized assessment and collaboration, " added Mr. Macallum. "The customized questionnaires and VIQ AccessPOINT web portal provides students and staff with a branded digital workflow that enables the accurate assessment of competency for their surgical training methodology."

The VIQ EnConnect smartphone app is available immediately on Apple iTunes for iPhone users and Google Play Store for Android users. VIQ EnConnect is free to download but requires the purchase of a subscription package from VIQ prior to use.

For more information on what is making the news at VIQ Solutions, please visit our website at www.viqsolutions.com/news.html or visit the VIQ EnConnect webpage at www.viqsolutions.com/enconnect.html.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cyber security and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription service providers. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers. Managing digital media evidence is what we do, and we do it better than anyone else. For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit www.viqsolutions.com.

