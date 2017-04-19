VIQ Solutions Announces Release of VIQ SatCon Secure Mobile AV Capture Control with Integrated Speech Recognition on Apple iTunes

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:VQS), a global expert providing a cybersecurity protected technology and service platform for digital evidence capture and content management, is pleased to announce the launch of VIQ SatCon, a secure audio-video control and management smartphone app with integrated voice to text annotation technology.

VIQ SatCon provides mobile remote control of VIQ's industry leading digital AV capture and management software. The secure smartphone app integrates with VIQ Satellite software for simple mobile control of multiple channels of digital audio and video and provides live speech recognition annotation integration.

"VIQ SatCon addresses demand from judicial, medical, law enforcement, immigration and insurance customers for mobile, simplified control of VIQ's industry leading AV platform," said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO of VIQ Solutions. "The VIQ SatCon app provides advanced AV capture and management technology through an easy to use interface while maintaining industry leading levels of cybersecurity."

VIQ SatCon securely connects to the VIQ Satellite recording room using intelligent, automated workflow designed to reduce keystrokes. Once authorized, operators can start, pause or stop capture, or schedule automated recording for the room using the simplified smartphone interface. Existing customers can easily integrate VIQ SatCon mobile control with their existing VIQ infrastructure.

VIQ SatCon users can make live voice notes and annotations that are automatically converted to text and integrated with the recording. This innovative feature converts speech into text and searchable metadata, a key feature for collaboration and data analytics in scenarios such as operating rooms or interview rooms.

"The secure app combines the convenience and simplicity of a mobile device with the security and sophistication of VIQ's intelligent workflow," said Malcolm Macallum, Chief Operating and Technology Officer at VIQ Solutions. "VIQ SatCon reduces the burden on operators while maintaining seamless integration to VIQ's powerful back end technology."

VIQ SatCon was designed with the same cybersecurity and privacy standards that have made VIQ the industry leader in secure digital capture and management solutions. The entire process is encrypted and authenticated, and all connections are tracked to protect the security of the captured content.

VIQ SatCon is VIQ's second professional grade smartphone app of 2017. VIQ EnConnect, released in January, provides single channel audio and video capture directly from iPhone or Android smartphones. The audio and video is fully integrated to the VIQ back end infrastructure.

The VIQ SatCon smartphone app is available on Apple iTunes for iPhone users. VIQ SatCon is free to download and requires the purchase of a subscription package from VIQ prior to use.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cyber security and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription service providers. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers. Managing digital media evidence is what we do, and we do it better than anyone else. For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit www.viqsolutions.com.

