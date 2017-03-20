VIQ Solutions Announces Significant Expansion with Large US Insurance Transcription Provider, Integrating Mobility with Industry Leading Cybersecurity

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:VQS) is pleased to announce that the Company has significantly expanded its enterprise installation with a leading provider of digital capture and transcription services for large property and casualty (P&C) insurers in the US.

"VIQ Solutions is the sole provider of an end to end voice capture and management workflow that is automated and secure from dictation to transcription," said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO of VIQ Solutions. "We continue to expand with key US customers whose top priority is data security and confidentiality as they recognize the superiority of our platform."

This customer is among the dozen large scale VIQ customers in the US insurance market. Due to the confidential nature of their business, the customer has requested that VIQ keep the company name and contract value private.

The customer expanded the number of capture and transcription licenses as their business continues to grow. The secure VIQ platform provides a complete end to end workflow that includes secure digital statement capture, storage, and transcription.

The customer's field agents dictate case information via smartphone, telephone or third party logger. The dictation files are automatically routed to the customer's cloud based server for centralized storage and backup.

Audio files are automatically and securely routed, based on the customer's authorization criteria, to more than 350 authorized transcriptionists located across the US.

VIQ's sophisticated workflow uses secure algorithms to provide at rest encryption of all files, ensuring that only authorized users can access files at any point of the capture and transcription process.

"VIQ's technology leadership in secure digital capture and management ensures the privacy of our customers' data at all stages, while remaining flexible and easy to use," said Daryl Duda, Vice President of Sales at VIQ. "We're delighted to continue to grow with this key customer as they expand their business using the industry leading, secure VIQ platform."

To further innovation and expand the feature set for this customer, VIQ is currently collaborating with a leading provider of professional speech recognition solutions to integrate a new multi speaker transcription engine. This innovative solution will enable the customer to integrate automated voice to text transcription of two way phone conversations, greatly increasing their efficiency and speeding their workflow process.

For more information on what is making the news at VIQ Solutions, please visit our website at www.viqsolutions.com/news.html.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital/cyber security and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transportation and transcription services. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers.

Managing digital media evidence is what we do, and we do it better than anyone else. For more information about VIQ Solutions, please visit www.viqsolutions.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.