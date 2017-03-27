VIQ Solutions Announces Stock Option Grant

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:VQS), announced today that on March 22, 2017 it granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company.

The options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and have an exercise price of $0.22 per share, with a five year term, vesting a third on the grant date, and an additional third vesting on each of the next two grant date anniversaries.

