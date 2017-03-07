Viratech Corp. Acquires 50% of Newswire.net, in Spin Off of Cancer.im, Inc.

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Viratech Corp. (the "Company") ( OTC PINK : VIRA) is an open source mobile & social knowledge networking technology company, focused on creating Social Network Application Platforms (SNAPs), specifically, social network driven wikis, harnessing social collaboration in a way to give the user a more in depth perspective of a researched subject or action. Viratech Corp. announced today that it has acquired an additional 35,000,000 shares of common stock of Newswire, Inc., in exchange for all the issued and outstanding shares of Cancer.im, Inc.

"The Company's efforts over the last 3 years have been focused on developing a social network platform, focused on capturing a multi perspective point of view via verified and vetted social collaboration," stated Fred Schiemann CEO of Viratech. "With this announcement we have hit a milestone; first with this transaction, we gain a partner in Newswire, where we hope to harness Newswire's distribution platform to promote our News as a Utility (NaaU) Engine.

"Second, we have achieved our Minimum Viable Product (MVP) threshold, on developing our first SNAP to reside on the www.cancer.im domain on March 15, 2017. With the sale of Cancer.im, Inc. property, Viratech can now focus on developing new SNAP's in the other health verticals. That is the beauty of software, once the infrastructure is built, replication into other health verticals becomes easier."

"Viratech has engineered an amazing tool-set for the cancer community, and starting March 15, 2017, I am excited that our team will be able to curate, manage and produce some of the most relevant content on the web pertaining to cancer research," stated Chris Ryan CEO of Cancer.im, Inc.

About Newswire

Founded in 2003, Newswire, has written more than 15,000 original articles, by more than 5,000 member journalist. Newswire.net is one of the oldest wire services and the first social network of independent journalist on the Internet.

Newswire's intellectual property leverages social networking with collective search engine optimization to give journalists the tools, credibility, and distribution they need to report the news via a single unified voice. Newswire's unique value proposition lies in our Journalist Social Network Community.

Independent writers, bloggers, photographers, and videographers represent one of the most powerful and overlooked search engine optimization forces on the Internet. Newswire's platform gives them an editorial process, ethics policy, and the technology they need to harness their collective power and distribute news via a decentralized trust authority editorial review system.

In 2015 Newswire engineered PressRoom by Newswire, a software program that enables users to create a fully engaging pressroom on a given website. It is fully optimized with publishing and content management systems, including the Wordpress platform.

About Cancer.im

Founded in 2006, Cancer.im Inc. is a purpose-driven corporation with a mission "To Change The Way People View and Manage Cancer." Cancer.im is a for-profit social network that supports a parallel and independently run non-profit, known as the Cancer.im Foundation.

On October 27, 2007, Dr. Nikolaou, on behalf of Fox Chase Medical Center, published a double blind placebo controlled study titled "Quality of Life (QOL) Supersedes the Classic Predictors of Survival in Locally Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)." This study concluded that by raising a cancer patient's quality of life via the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC QLQ-C30 index), you could directly lower the incidence of morbidity in a cancer patient, regardless of treatment.

In 2008, Cancer.im CEO Chris Ryan with oncologist Dr. Mahesh Kanojia, Dr. Barkat Charania and Dr. Kevin Buckman adapted the above referenced study into a modular 15-part best practice navigation element and guide on teaching and assisting cancer patients in raising their quality of life.

In 2011 this adaption was published under the title "Method of Lowering a Cancer Patients' Morbidity Rate by Increasing Quality of Life of Patient, by Leveraging Cause Based Electronic Support Networks," and later renamed "The Robert Ryan Cancer Protocol" in honor of the cancer patient who inspired the study.

The Cancer.im Inc. vision is based on the Robert Ryan Cancer Protocol with a modular 15-part best practice guide on teaching and assisting cancer patients and their loved ones on the importance of Quality of Life and how to raise it when managing a diagnosis of cancer.

"Cancer.im is about empowering the cancer patients, caretakers and survivors of the network. It is an honor to serve this project, for it draws the best people who together through collaboration bring the best out of each other. The purpose of Cancer.im is to convert a cancer patient from hopeless to hopeful, while teaching their support network how to be helpful, while not being a hindrance," says Chris Ryan CEO Cancer.im Inc.

In 2017, there will be an estimated 1,650,000 new cancer cases diagnosed and 595,690 cancer deaths in the US. Cancer accounts for 1 in every 4 deaths, second only to heart disease as the most common cause of death. The monetary cost seems irrelevant to the loss of life. Overall direct costs for cancer care by 2020 are estimated to be $158 billion per year.

About Viratech, Corp.

Viratech is an open source mobile & social knowledge networking technology company, focused on creating and licensing, Social Network Application Platforms (SNAPs), in the medical oriented vertical space.

