Viratech Delivers Apple iOS App to the Cancer.im Social Network Community

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Viratech Corp. (the "Company") ( OTC PINK : VIRA) is an open source mobile & social knowledge networking technology company, focused on creating Social Network Application Platforms (SNAPs), specifically, social network driven wikis, harnessing social collaboration in a way to give the user a more in depth perspective of a researched subject or action, announced today that it has delivered to Cancer.im, Inc. an approved Apple IOS Application for the Cancer.im Social Network.

"Mobile is a powerful complement in building a knowledge based social network. After Cancer.im, Inc. released its REST API in May 2016, we saw this mobile project as the necessary first step in completing our Social Knowledge Wiki Architecture," stated Chris Ryan CEO of Cancer.im, Inc. "With the delivery of our new fully functional Apple iOS App, we will be able to collect cancer survivors' experiences in a more natural and relaxed environment. When we started this project 11 years ago, we saw the value of offering present cancer patients, the hindsight of previous and specific cancer survivors' experiences in the timing of now. Unlike news which depreciates with time, the experience based legacy content we are now able to capture with our new mobile app, will appreciate over time. More importantly, we see these verified and vetted experiences captured via our experience engine, being a valuable missing qualitative bioinformatic component, to the overwhelming amount of quantitative bioinformatic information presently being captured and indexed."

Details of the Cancer.im Apple iOS App and REST API

The Cancer.im Social Network iOS App can be downloaded HERE and works with both iPad and iPhones. The features integrated into the Cancer.im Social Network include; Camera, Video, Audio Push Notification, Gesture Controls, Device Orientation, Searching, Liking/Commenting, Quick Content Creation, Posting and Creation of Stores, Classifieds, Groups, Events, Videos, Photo Albums, Diaries, and more.

The engine and power behind the mobile application is our open source strategy, our REST API is Open Source and available to the development community for FREE. We encourage all developers to integrate with our platform architecture, for more information please send an email to developers@cancer.im, or you can read our documentation HERE.

"One of the problems we saw with cancer, is the fragmentation of information, knowledge and available resources to the cancer community as a whole. The Cancer.im REST API solves this problem, by allowing the developer community a way to develop new features and functionalities within our social network," stated Chris Ryan, CEO of Cancer.im Inc.

Our documented REST API consists of more than 700 pages, giving implicit programming details to the developer community on how they can now build new applications and functionalities to the Cancer.im social network and the Cancer.im Apple iOS Application including:

1. Login - (Http Verbs, Member Login, Login, Single Sign On, Logout);

2. Member Sign Up - (Sign Up Form, Validate Sign Up Form);

3. Members - (Browse Members, Member Search Form, User Profile, Edit Profile Fields, Edit Profile Photo, Get User Info, Get Friends, Create New List, Add Friend To List, Remove Friend From List, Delete List, Suggest Friend);

4. Member Actions - (Add Friend, Cancer Friend Request, Accept Friend Request, Reject Friend Request, Remove Friend, Block Member, Unblock Member, make Profile Photo);

5. Member Settings - (General Settings, Privacy Settings, Network Settings, Notification Settings, Change password, Delete Account);

6. Notifications - (Get Notifications, Get Friend Request, Get New updates Count, Mark All Notifications As Read, Mark a Notification As Read);

7. Messages - (Get Inbox Messages, Get outbox Messages, Mark Message As Read, View Messages, Compose New Messages, Delete Message Conversations);

8. Likes and Comments - (Get Likes and Comments, Like, Unlike, Post Comment, Delete a Comment);

9. Activity Feed - (Get Activity Feeds, Post New Feed, Delete Feed and Comment, Delete Feed and Comment, Like, Unlike, Post feed Comments, Tag Friends in Feed);

10. Photo Albums - (Browse Albums, My Albums, Browse Search Forum, Create Album, Album Profile, Edit Album, Delete Album, Photo's List, Photo's View, Edit Photo Info, Delete Photo, Rotate Photo, Flip Photo);

11. Blogs - (Browse Blogs, Manage Blogs, Blogs Search Form, create a Blog, Blog Profile, Edit Blog, Get User's Blog Categories, Blogs Subscribe, Blogs Unsubscribe, Delete Blog);

12. Classifieds - (Browse Classifieds, My classifieds, Classifieds Search Form, Create Classified, Classified profile, Edit Classified, Open/Close Classified, Delete Classified);

13. Groups - (Browse Groups, Manage Groups, Group Search Form, Create Group, Group Profile, Edit group, Delete Group);

14. Group Members - ( Member List, Invite Members, Accept member Request, Ignore Member request, Leave group, Join Group, Group Membership Request, Approve Membership Request, Cancel Membership Request, Remove Members, Edit Member Staff, Promote Group member, Demote Group Member);

15. Photo View - (Photo View, Edit Photo title & description, Delete Photo);

16. Group Discussions - (Discussions List, Create Discussions, Discussions Profile, Post Discussions Reply, Make Sticky/Remove Sticky, Open/Close, rename Discussion, Watch Topic/Stop Watching Topic, Delete Discussion);

17. Events - (Browse Events, My Events, Events Search Form, Create Event, Event Profile, Edit Event, Delete Event, Event Organizer Profile, Event Categories Listings, Events Guest List, Join Event, Leave Event, Invite members, Accept Members Request, Ignore Members Request, Event Membership Request, cancer Membership request, Remove Member, Publish Event, Open Close Event, Tell a Friend);

18. Diary - (Browse Diaries, Diary Search Form, Create Diary, Edit Diary, Diary Profile, Delete Diary, Add Event to Diary, Remove Event From Diary, Tell a Friend, Message Owner of Diary);

19. Video - (Browse Video, My Videos, Video Search Form, create Video, Video profile, Edit Video Rate to Video, Delete Video);

20. Music/Voice Sharing - (Browse Playlist, My Playlist, Playlist Search Form, Create Playlist, Playlist Profile, Edit Playlist, Delete playlist, Delete Song, Move Song to Other Playlist);

21. Polls - (Browse Polls, Manage Polls, Poll Search Form, Create Poll, Poll Profile, Edit Poll, Vote on Poll, Delete Poll);

22. Forums - (Forums Listings, Browse Forum Listings, Get member Forum Posts, Create Forum Posts, Create Forum Topic, Forum Topic Profile, Delete Forum Topic, Make sticky/remove Sticky, Open /Close, Watch Topic/Stop Watching Topic, Rename Forum Topic, Move Topic to Forum, Topic Post's Reply, Delete Post);

23. Geo-Location - (Proximity Search, Suggest Locations).

About Cancer.im

Cancer.im, Inc. is a purpose driven corporation, with its mission "To Change The Way People View and Manage Cancer". We are a for profit social network technology company, that supports a parallel and independently run nonprofit named the Cancer.im Foundation.

On October 27, 2007 Dr. Nikolaou, on behalf of Fox Chase Medical Center published a double blind placebo controlled study titled "Quality of Life (QOL) Supersedes the Classic Predictors of Survival in Locally Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)". This study concluded that by raising a Cancer Patients Quality of Life via the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC QLQ-C30 index), you could directly lower the incidence of morbidity in a cancer patient, regardless of treatment.

In 2008, Chris Ryan with Oncologist Dr. Mahesh Kanojia, Dr. Barkat Charania, and Dr. Kevin Buckman adapted the above referenced study into a modular 15 part best practice navigation element, and guide on teaching and assisting cancer patients in raising their Quality of Life. Consisting of:

1. Accept the Disease

On the road to recovery, people need a MAP -- a guide to show where to focus time, energy and resources. The first step of their journey begins by accepting the situation. Before starting, a patient needs to stop considering the past and focus on the matter at hand. The only thing that matters is what is to be done NOW;

2. Find a Cancer Sponsor

Understanding how to get the most out of our site at first may be confusing. At Cancer.im patients will be matched with a qualified sponsor, who will help the patient understand all the functionality of the site, as well as assist the patient in setting up the support network;

3. Organize the Support Team

Patients with cancer need every advantage to beat the disease. It's a fact that cancer patients who have an active support network outlive cancer patients who don't. It's not enough to just have a plan for treatment. Patients also need people close to them to get involved and help through the tough times.

Because this is so important, Cancer.im has created tools to help organize, communicate with and mobilize the patient support network -- so that family, friends and co-workers can all pitch in while the patient focuses on getting better.

For cancer patients, this means communicating with the support network from a single point of contact and showing them how they can help.

For advocates, this means knowing when and where to lend a hand, without being a burden to the patient or duplicating the effort of another advocate.

We want to help people change from being patients to being survivors, and their advocates from feeling helpless to being helpful;

4. Organize Medical Records

When fighting cancer, it is important to control medical options. By organizing medical records electronically, the patient can easily get multiple medical opinions to insure the adopted strategy is the one the patient has the most confidence in;

5. Organize Finances

Does the patient qualify for Social Security benefits? How will the insurance company pay health claims? The volunteers and charities that work with Cancer.im can help organize claims and, if needed, help find and mobilize support for the patient;

6. Research the Disease

Cancer.im has created a very granular cancer taxonomy, allowing cancer patients and caretakers the ability to research individual aspects of the treatment lifecycle;

7. Find an Oncologist

Oncologist directory, where each oncologist has a page, where the community can rate and review;

8. Change Priorities

Clinical data has shown that cancer patients who increase their Quality of Life (QOL) live longer. Cancer.im will help research ways to increase Quality of Life. Then, with this information, patients can task the support network with ways that they can help. Patients will be able to empower friends and family in their support network from feeling helpless to being helpful by asking for what they truly need;

9. Adopt an Exercise Program

As patients learn more about cancer they will soon find that Cancer hates oxygen. At Cancer.im, patients will find help and advice and support in adopting a regular exercise program to change the terrain in which they are fighting;

10. Adopt a Healthy Diet

Cancer loves sugar and processed foods. Patients will be able to learn about nutrition at Cancer.im and create an educated diet;

11. Research Medications

Adverse drug interactions caused more than 100,000 deaths last year and are the 4th leading cause of death. With Cancer.im, patients can research there and see the latest FDA adverse drug advisories;

12. Prepare for Treatment

Cancer.im provides information about treatment side effects, from volunteer research as well as cancer survivor interviews on how to best prepare and minimize the side effects of upcoming therapies;

13. Develop a Strategy

The more patients learn about their specific disease and options, the more customized the strategy becomes. Cancer is a generic term for a unique disease and a SPECIFIC strategy should encompass a patient's values, beliefs and resources. Each strategy should be as unique as each patient;

14. Share Wisdom

The transformation from patient to survivor will need to be documented for the benefit of future patients. Cancer.im alumni will become beacons of hope to others battling what they have overcome. At Cancer.im, we've created tools which give survivors the ability to share their experiences and wisdom for the benefit of others;

15. Cancer Sponsor

Survivors' experiences and knowledge become the beacon of hope for future patients. Survivors can help new patients get familiar with the site and how to organize their support network, while they stay current on the latest research d cancer prevention strategies.

In 2011 this adaption was published under the title "Method of Lowering a Cancer Patient' Morbidity Rate by Increasing Quality of Life of Patient, by Leveraging Cause Based Electronic Support Networks", and later renamed "The Robert Ryan Cancer Protocol", in honor of the cancer patient who inspired the study.

"Cancer.im is about empowering the cancer patients, caretakers and survivors of the network. It is an honor to serve this project, for it draws the best people, who together through collaboration bring the best out of each other. The purpose of Cancer.im is to convert a cancer patient from hopeless to hopeful, while teaching their support network how to be helpful, while not being a hindrance," stated Chris Ryan, CEO Cancer.im, Inc.

This year, nearly 1.6 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer. Of that, 581,000 people are expected to die. Cancer accounts for 1 in every 4 deaths, second only to heart disease as the most common cause of death. The monetary cost seems irrelevant to the loss of life. Overall costs of cancer are projected to exceed $201 billion in 2013: $77 billion for direct medical costs (all health expenditures) as well as over $124 billion for the indirect mortality costs.

About Viratech, Corp.

Viratech is an open source mobile & social knowledge networking technology company, focused on creating and licensing, Social Network Application Platforms (SNAPs), in the medical oriented vertical space.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements