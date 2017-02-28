Virgin Pulse and Whil Announce Preferred Corporate Wellbeing Partnership

Partnership provides Virgin Pulse Users with Free Featured Content from Whil and Easy Access to Whil's Full Suite of Mindfulness Training Programs

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of technology-enabled wellness and wellbeing solutions, today announced a preferred partnership with Whil, the leader in digital wellbeing training. The partnership will make it possible for Virgin Pulse members to access Whil's online wellbeing tools, modules, and programs, which are designed to help employees reduce stress, improve performance, and increase resiliency.

Virgin Pulse's 2017 State of the Industry Survey revealed that 98% of companies believe that workplace and personal stress adversely affect employee engagement. In addition, according the 2016 Global Wellbeing Survey from Buck Consultants, 36% of companies are planning to implement stress management or resiliency building programs within the next 1-3 years. To meet this growing demand, Virgin Pulse has fully incorporated Whil's best-in-class mindfulness and stress resiliency content into its market-leading wellbeing platform, providing members with access to more than 200 programs and 1,250 digital sessions.

A custom experience has been optimized for members and administrators alike, allowing for targeted promotion, real-time reporting, custom rewards, and personalized suggestions. This will ensure that the right programs are being offered to the employees who will benefit the most, based on both wellbeing risks as well as self-reported interests. Virgin Pulse members will also receive a personalized experience on the Whil platform, with mindfulness training programs catalogued to complement the healthy habits encouraged by the Virgin Pulse daily experience, rounding out the seamless end-to-end integration of the two programs.

"Whil's content and science-based approach to mindfulness brings an added dimension of personalization, expertise, and programming to Virgin Pulse's members," said Ron Hildebrandt, SVP of Product, Virgin Pulse. "Stress is a huge problem for employees, both in the United States and around the globe. We've long been committed to helping Virgin Pulse members enhance their mental wellbeing through daily healthy habits, and our partnership with Whil allows us to deliver a new depth of programming to employees who want and need it most."

"Virgin Pulse is improving the lives of millions of people through their platform," said Whil founder and CEO, Joe Burton. "With stress levels reaching a global crisis point, we're excited to be partnering to help create even better outcomes for employees and their businesses. Our joint offering will help employees improve their health, performance, relationships, and sleep through Virgin Pulse's state of the art engagement platform."

Whil's mindfulness content is centered around three tracks:

● Move: Yoga to exercise the body and mind

● Thrive: Stress resiliency, focus, and sleep habits

● Lead: Emotional intelligence, teamwork, and leadership skills

Featured content from each track will be available through the Virgin Pulse program at no extra cost to employers, with the option to purchase access to Whil's full training library. The integrated experience will be available beginning in Q3 of this year.

With the highest member usage rates in the industry, Virgin Pulse is the most powerful way to engage employees in building healthy, sustainable habits. Through the company's suite of personalized technology solutions, organizations can deliver daily experiences, tailored to employees, that drive workplace wellbeing, culture and engagement. For more information on the impact of stress in the workplace, download our latest whitepaper, "Stressing The Issue: Identify and Improve the Hidden Workplace Threat." To learn more about Virgin Pulse's suite of holistic wellbeing solutions, visit www.virginpulse.com.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse, the leading provider of technology solutions that promote employee engagement and wellbeing and part of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group, helps employers create workforces that are happier, healthier and ultimately more productive. The company's modern, mobile first platform delivers a personalized user experience that utilizes gamification to engage users in building habits that inspire meaningful and measurable change across individuals and the businesses they serve. By helping employees thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse is helping change lives and businesses around the world for good. More than 2,200 global organizations representing many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, have selected Virgin Pulse's solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward.

About Whil

Whil is the only digital wellbeing training solution for professionals, by professionals. Employees access 200+ programs and over 1,250 sessions on-demand to reduce stress, increase resiliency and improve their sleep and performance. Whil's programs are based in science, mindfulness and positive psychology and created to address the largest stress and healthcare cost-drivers for companies. Whil works with the world's top brands to train happier, healthier and more engaged employees.