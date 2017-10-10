Virgin Pulse Clients, Executives, and Solutions Featured at HR Technology Conference & Expo 2017

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of employee wellbeing and engagement solutions that are changing lives for good®, will be showcasing its technology, unique approach to wellbeing and engagement, and the success of its client, St. Joseph Health System, at the 2017 HR Technology Conference & Expo. In addition to breakout sessions on the future of employee wellbeing and engagement, the company will be demoing its cloud-based SaaS solutions at booth #2145 in the Expo Hall.

HR Technology Conference attendees who are eager to understand the significant influence that strategic wellbeing can have on organizational results should attend:

The Impact of Employee Well-Being and Engagement at St. Joseph Health System

Thursday, October 12, 2017: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Room: Zeno 4602

In this session, Chris Boyce, Founder and Vice Chairman of Virgin Pulse, will join Maracie Wilson, Director of Employee Wellbeing at St. Joseph Health System, as she shares the positive outcomes of the company's holistic, personalized wellbeing program. In addition to seeing higher engagement, better health outcomes, and improvements to culture, St. Joseph Health System has seen gains in patient care and satisfaction rates since partnering with Virgin Pulse. Maracie will share best practices, her program design and wellbeing outcomes, and will explore the link between wellbeing, purpose-driven work, organizational social responsibility, engagement, culture and business results.

Those interested in learning more about how HR technology, tools, and platforms can influence higher employee engagement are encouraged to attend:

The Role of HR Technology in Driving Employee Engagement

Wednesday, October 11, 2017: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Room: Venetian Ballroom E & F

In this session, Ron Hildebrandt, Chief Product Officer of Virgin Pulse, will join a panel of employee engagement experts from SAP SuccessFactors, Globoforce, Willis Towers Watson, and Talent Anarchy. This discussion will focus on identifying HR tools that can significantly move the needle on employee engagement, as well as strategies to move beyond the periodical measurement of engagement to proactive approaches for improvement.

For a fast-paced, dynamic dive into the relationship between wellbeing, engagement, and positive employee experiences, attendees should be sure to see:

Getting at the Core of Employee Engagement: Why Wellbeing Should be the Foundation of Your Employee Experience

Ideas and Innovators in HR Session

Friday, October 13, 2017: 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM

Room: Venetian Ballroom E & F

In this session, HR technology's most innovative thinkers have just five minutes to present groundbreaking ideas, research, and methodologies. Virgin Pulse's Vice President of Insights and Data Science, Andrew Jacobus, will share real world examples of how taking care of employees is impacting business results.

Virgin Pulse will also be offering educational, hands-on sessions at Booth #2145 in the Expo Hall. During breaks in the agenda, Virgin Pulse executives will give live product demos, host informational talks, and engage in provocative dialogues with industry thought leaders. Visitors to sessions at the Virgin Pulse booth will be entered to win an Apple Watch, and can receive a personalized demonstration of the company's award-winning suite of wellbeing and engagement solutions. The Virgin Pulse booth presentations are quick, high-impact experiences that teach visitors about the importance of taking care of employees:

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Virgin Pulse's Personalized Wellbeing Solutions for Business Success

10:20 AM – 10:30 AM

Virgin Pulse Executives

Personalized wellbeing technology can have a huge impact on culture, engagement, and productivity. Come see how challenges, rewards, healthy habits, and daily cards transform businesses.

Are You Listening? Virgin Pulse Surveys & Seamless Feedback

12:45 PM – 1:00 PM

Kurt Jones, Senior Manager, Product Marketing, Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse Surveys is a fully integrated, flexible tool for HR and benefits administrators to gather real-time feedback on wellbeing programs, program design, and understand how they're influencing culture, productivity, and engagement.

Employee Wellbeing: A Key Lever of Engagement and Business Success

2:50 PM – 3:05 PM

Chris Boyce, Founder & Vice Chairman, Virgin Pulse

Claire Schooley, People & Growth Consultant, Claire Schooley Consulting

Many companies agree that employee engagement is a key driver of critical business outcomes including productivity, culture, and retention. But with stagnant global engagement rates, organizations are asking: What's the secret to moving the needle? Claire and Chris will discuss how technology empowers workforces and inspires employee engagement through wellbeing.

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Moving Beyond ROI: Measuring the Value of Wellbeing Investments

3:20 PM – 3:35 PM

Andrew Jacobus, Vice President of Data and Analytics, Virgin Pulse

Data shows that wellbeing programs with strong measurement protocols see gains in participation and engagement. Andrew will share strategies for program measurement and making the best case for wellbeing investments.

