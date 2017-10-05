Virgin Pulse Surveys Power Real-Time Insights Into Employee Wellbeing & Engagement

Easy-to-Deploy, Customizable Surveys Inform Benefits Design & Strategic HR Decisions

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of employee wellbeing and engagement solutions that are changing lives for good®, today announced the release of Virgin Pulse Surveys, a fully integrated, flexible tool allowing HR and benefits administrators to gather real-time feedback on how wellbeing programs and program design are impacting culture, productivity, and engagement. With an easy-to-implement survey builder and real-time reporting, Virgin Pulse Surveys is helping organizations build a stronger employee experience through personalized wellbeing programs.

According to data from Deloitte, only 22% of companies survey employees quarterly or more often, and 14% never survey employees at all. And yet, a failure to incorporate employee feedback into HR initiatives such as benefits design and wellbeing programs, can poorly impact engagement and performance. Virgin Pulse Surveys are easy to customize and deploy, allowing HR and wellbeing administrators to solicit frequent feedback on wellbeing program usage and employee sentiment in a trusted and minimally-disruptive framework. With the highest daily engagement rates in the industry, Virgin Pulse enables employers to build cultures of wellbeing with input from active, engaged employees.

"When it comes to wellbeing and benefits, engagement is everything," said Ron Hildebrandt, Chief Product Officer, Virgin Pulse. "Virgin Pulse Surveys is designed to foster more meaningful, long-term engagement in programs and benefits through customized, two-way dialogue. Employers can use these surveys to ensure that the programs they are designing and delivering are relevant, meaningful, and impactful to both employees and business objectives, while employees can simultaneously influence future HR and wellbeing decisions from the bottom up. When organizations demonstrate that employee input is valued, engagement increases, and business results follow."

"We rely on Virgin Pulse to help Brown-Forman employees feel healthy, successful, and valued," said Rebecca Hurst, Manager, International Benefits, Brown-Forman Corporation. "We've seen tremendous employee participation in our Live Well program, and we know it's because we work hard to involve employees in the evolution and design of the program. It's so important for employees to know that their input is central to our strategy, so we're very excited to use Virgin Pulse Surveys to extend our dialogue with our workers. This new tool will help us keep Live Well fresh, relevant, and effective. Plus, Virgin Pulse Surveys will help us deepen our program measurement and create stronger links between wellbeing, employee satisfaction and culture."

Recent research from Virgin Pulse indicates that wellbeing programs that have strong measurement strategies see gains in wellbeing program participation and engagement. Virgin Pulse Surveys functionality is fully integrated into the industry-leading Virgin Pulse platform and spans a number of different survey types, including polls, quizzes and eNPS surveys. As employers deploy surveys within the platform, they are able to measure and validate the impact of their wellbeing investments, tweak program design based on input, match programs to employee expectations, and chart eNPS trends and progress over time. In addition, Virgin Pulse Survey capabilities are extensible, allowing clients to assess overall engagement, culture, and employee satisfaction, validating the impact of wellbeing on critical business outcomes that drive productivity, retention, and even profitability.

Virgin Pulse will be offering live demonstrations of its Surveys product to HR Technology Conference & Expo attendees at Booth #2145. For more information on how Virgin Pulse is driving engagement, performance, culture and wellbeing across global organizations, visit www.virginpulse.com.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse, a leading provider of technology solutions that promote employee engagement and wellbeing and part of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group, helps employers create workforces that are happier, healthier and ultimately more productive. The company's modern, mobile first platform delivers a personalized user experience that utilizes gamification to engage users in building habits that inspire meaningful and measurable change across individuals and the businesses they serve. By helping employees thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse is helping change lives and businesses around the world for good. More than 2,200 global organizations representing many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, have selected Virgin Pulse's solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward. To learn more, visit www.virginpulse.com.